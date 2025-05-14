Authorities in Taiwan have seeked to ease concerns on the self-ruled island arising from US President Donald Trump’s reference to “unification” when talking about trade talks with Beijing.“They’ve agreed to open China, fully open China, and I think it’s going to be fantastic for China, I think it’s going to be fantastic for us, and I think it’s going to be great for unification and peace,” Trump told a White House press conference on Monday. He was speaking after the first round of trade talks in which Beijing and Washington agreed to remove most tariffs imposed since early April.Trump did not mention Taiwan but the “unification and peace” wording has sparked unease and discussion in Taiwan.00:45Trump says he can see himself dealing directly with Xi on US-China trade deal detailsTrump says he can see himself dealing directly with Xi on US-China trade deal detailsA US State Department spokesperson said later, “It’s clear President Trump was speaking in the context of the US-China trade relationship”.On Tuesday, Taiwan’s presidential office pointed to the US State Department’s comment that Trump’s remarks were unrelated to Taiwan, and that Washington’s commitment to Taiwan “remains strong and unchanged”.“To our understanding, Taiwan-related issues were not touched upon during the US-China trade talks,” presidential office spokeswoman Karen Kuo said.“In the face of broader changes in the international economic and trade landscape, the administration will continue to prioritise national interests and economic stability, closely monitor the situation, and respond to challenges in a steady and prudent manner. The public can rest assured,” she said.The American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s de facto embassy in Taipei, also said Trump was speaking about the American trade relationship with Beijing.