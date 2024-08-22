Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in India Celebrates Her U.S. Presidential Campaign

The small village of Thulasendrapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been abuzz with excitement as one of their own, Kamala Harris, vies for the highest office in the United States. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has ancestral ties to the village where her maternal grandfather once lived.

Prayers and Celebrations

Since President Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party nominee, the villagers of Thulasendrapuram have been fervently praying for her success in the U.S. presidential election. A local temple has become a focal point for these prayers, with daily offerings of milk and coconuts made to the deity in the hopes of Harris’ victory.

The community of Thulasendrapuram, with a population of 2,000 people, has a deep connection to Harris’ family history. While Harris herself may not have visited the village, the residents feel a strong sense of pride in her achievements. Arulmozhi Sudhakar, a local politician, has been instrumental in organizing prayers and celebrations for Harris, highlighting her admiration for Harris’ resilience as a woman in politics.

Community Support

Four years ago, when Harris was elected as Vice President alongside President Biden, the villagers of Thulasendrapuram celebrated with music and fireworks. This time around, the excitement is palpable as they rally behind Harris in her bid for the presidency. Arulmozhi Sudhakar, along with other villagers, has put up billboards and organized events to show their support for Harris.

Despite their enthusiasm, many villagers admit they are not fully aware of Harris’ political stances or accomplishments. However, their support for her stems from a sense of pride in her Indian heritage and the hope that her success will bring positive changes to their village.

The Impact of Harris’ Roots

Kamala Harris’ Indian roots have garnered attention not only in Thulasendrapuram but also across the globe. Her candidacy for the presidency has sparked discussions about the significance of her heritage and the impact it may have on U.S.-India relations.

Political scientist Ashutosh Varshney notes that Harris’ identity as a Black woman in America plays a significant role in shaping her political views and priorities. While her Indian heritage is celebrated in places like Thulasendrapuram, it may not have a substantial influence on U.S. policy toward India if she were to be elected president.

In Thulasendrapuram, the media attention surrounding Harris’ campaign has brought unexpected benefits to the village. Local residents have seen improvements in infrastructure and community outreach efforts, thanks to the exposure their village received. The hope is that Harris’ success will not only bring pride to the village but also tangible benefits in the form of development projects and assistance.

As the villagers of Thulasendrapuram continue to pray for Kamala Harris’ victory, they hold onto the belief that her success will not only be a source of pride for them but also a catalyst for positive change in their community. The connection between Harris and her ancestral village serves as a reminder of the power of heritage and the impact it can have on shaping the future.