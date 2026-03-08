I’m Biased. You’re Biased. We’re All Biased.

Let’s get this out of the way right now. I’m biased. I’ve been a journalist for 22 years, and I’ve spent alot of that time pretending I’m not. But here’s the thing: I am. And so are you. And so is every other person on this planet. We all have our perspectives, our experiences, our little mental filters that color how we see the world.

I remember back in 1999, when I was just starting out at the Austin Chronicle, a colleague named Dave pulled me aside after a particularly heated newsroom debate. He said, “Look, kid, you can’t report on the world if you think you’re seeing it objectively. You’re not. None of us are.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But here’s the kicker: it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Bias isn’t the enemy. Ignoring it is.

My Bias Revealed: The Time I Almost Quit

About three months ago, I was covering a city council meeting in Houston. It was one of those late-night sessions that drags on forever, filled with boring budget discussions and procedural nonsense. But then, out of nowhere, Councilman Marcus (let’s call him that) dropped a bombshell. He proposed cutting funding for a new public transit line, saying it was “a waste of taxpayer money.”

I felt my blood pressure spike. I’ve been a transit advocate for years. I ride my bike to work every day, rain or shine. I’ve seen firsthand how bad traffic is in this city. So when Marcus made that proposal, I felt this… I dunno, this visceral reaction. It was like my brain short-circuited. I could feel my fingers tightening around my pen, my notes becoming more aggressive. I was mad. Really mad.

And that’s when I realized: I was biased. My personal feelings were coloring my reporting. And that’s a problem.

But Here’s the Thing About Bias…

Bias isn’t always bad. It’s what drives us. It’s what makes us care. The key is to recognize it, to acknowledge it, and to make sure it doesn’t cloud your judgment. That night, after the meeting, I went for a long walk. I thought about what Marcus had said. I thought about why he might believe what he believes. And you know what? I started to understand his perspective. Not agree with it, mind you, but understand it.

And that’s when I realized something else: bias isn’t a one-way street. Everyone has it. Even the people we disagree with the most. Even the people we think are wrong. Even the people we think are, frankly, idiots.

Transport Infrastructure News Update: A Case Study

Speaking of idiots… okay, that’s unfair. But seriously, folks, we need to talk about transport infrastructure news update and how it’s being reported. I’ve seen some real doozies lately. Take, for example, the recent coverage of high-speed rail projects. Some outlets are painting them as the second coming of Christ, while others are calling them a complete waste of money.

Look, I’m not saying there’s no truth to either side. But come on, people. Let’s be real. This isn’t about the facts. It’s about the bias. It’s about who we are and what we believe. And it’s about time we started acknowledging that.

A Tangent: The Time I Interviewed a Flat Earther

Okay, so this isn’t exactly related, but bear with me. Last year, I interviewed a guy who genuinely believes the Earth is flat. Not a performance artist, not a satirist, but a real, honest-to-goodness flat Earther. And you know what? He was nice. Really nice. We had coffee at this little place on 5th, and he bought me a muffin. He was polite, he was friendly, and he was completely, utterly, 100% wrong.

But here’s the thing: he wasn’t stupid. He wasn’t crazy. He was just… misinformed. And he was biased. He had this whole worldview that was built on a foundation of false beliefs, and no amount of evidence was gonna shake that foundation. Because that’s what bias does. It makes us immune to facts that don’t fit our narrative.

And that, my friends, is a problem. A big one.

So What Do We Do About It?

I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t. I wish I had some grand solution to offer. Some magic formula that would make bias disappear. But I don’t. All I can offer is this: awareness. Recognize your biases. Acknowledge them. And for the love of God, don’t let them dictate your reporting.

And if all else fails, just remember what Dave told me all those years ago: “You can’t report on the world if you think you’re seeing it objectively. You’re not. None of us are.” Which, honestly, is probably the most important lesson I’ve ever learned as a journalist.

So there you have it. My confession. My mea culpa. My biased take on bias. I hope it helps. I hope it makes you think. And I hope, more than anything, that it makes you question the news you read. Because in the end, that’s what journalism is all about.

About the Author: Sarah Thompson has been a journalist for 22 years, working for various publications including the Austin Chronicle, Houston Press, and now China Daily Star. She’s a transit advocate, a bike enthusiast, and a firm believer in the power of good coffee. She lives in Houston with her cat, Mr. Whiskers, and spends her free time complaining about traffic.