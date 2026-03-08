I’m Tired of Pretending News Is Clean

Look, I’ve been editing news for 20-something years. I’ve seen it all. Or so I thought. Then came the internet. And social media. And now? I’m kinda exhausted.

It’s not just the volume. It’s the noise. The misinformation. The outright lies. I mean, I remember when news was… well, news. Not this hot mess we’re dealing with now.

Let me take you back. It was 2003. I was at a conference in Austin, Texas. A colleague named Dave leaned over during a break and said, “You know, this internet thing is gonna change everything.” I laughed. I thought he was joking. Oh, how wrong I was.

We’re All to Blame

Honestly, I don’t know who to blame anymore. The platforms? The algorithms? The users? Probably all of us. I remember talking to my friend Marcus about this last Tuesday. We were at this little coffee shop on 5th. He said, “It’s like we’ve all become our own editors.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But here’s the thing. Most people aren’t editors. They don’t know how to fact-check. They don’t know how to determine sources. They just see a headline and share it. It’s completley out of hand.

The Algorithm Problem

And don’t even get me started on algorithms. They’re designed to keep you engaged. To make you click. To make you stay. And they don’t care if what they’re showing you is true or not. They just care about that sweet, sweet engagement.

I was talking to a source last week. Let’s call him Greg. He said, “It’s like we’re all living in our own little bubbles.” And he’s right. The algorithm shows you what it thinks you want to see. It’s a committment to your echo chamber.

So what’s the solution? I’m not sure but maybe we need to start thinking critically again. Maybe we need to stop sharing that headline without reading the article. Maybe we need to hold ourselves and each other accountable.

Fake News Fatigue

I’m tired of the term “fake news.” It’s become a catch-all for anything someone disagrees with. But real fake news is a problem. It’s a big one. And it’s not gonna go away anytime soon.

I remember editing a piece about this a few months back. It was about 11:30pm and I was physicallyy drained. The research, the fact-checking, the constant second-guessing. It’s exhausting. But it’s necessary. Because if we don’t do it, who will?

And look, I’m not saying I have all the answers. I don’t. But I know this: we need to do better. We need to be better. We need to demand better from ourselves and from the platforms we use.

A Quick Digression: The Weather

Okay, I know this is supposed to be about news consumption, but I gotta vent. The weather lately? It’s been all over the place. I mean, it was 72 degrees last week. 72! In February! What is happening?

But I digress. Back to the main topic. Which is… oh yeah. The mess that is news consumption today.

The Human Element

At the end of the day, it’s about people. It’s about real, live human beings making decisions. And sometimes, those decisions are gonna be wrong. And that’s okay. Because we’re human. We make mistakes.

I remember when I first started out. I was so afraid of making a mistake. Of getting something wrong. But you know what? It happens. And it’s okay. As long as you learn from it. As long as you grow.

So let’s grow. Let’s demand better. Let’s be better. Because the news? It’s not gonna fix itself.

About the Author: I’m Sarah, a senior editor with more opinions than sense. I’ve been in this game for 20+ years and I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. The news is a mess. But we can fix it. One story at a time.