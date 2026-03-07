I’m Tired of Fake News, and You Should Be Too

Let me tell you something, folks. I’ve been in this game for over two decades, and I’ve seen it all. The good, the bad, and the downright ugly. I’m talking about news, people. Real news. Not the clickbait garbage that’s flooding our feeds these days.

I remember back in ’98, when I was just a wet-behind-the-ears reporter at the Austin Chronicle. My editor, let’s call him Marcus, he used to say, ‘Linda, if your momma wouldn’t believe it, don’t print it.’ Simple, right? But these days, it’s like nobody remembers that rule.

And look, I get it. The internet is a wild place. It’s a jungle out there, and sometimes it feels like we’re all just swinging from vine to vine, hoping not to get eaten by a metaphorical tiger. But that’s no excuse for the state of things.

Just last Tuesday, I was having coffee with a friend, let’s call her Sarah. She’s a teacher, right? And she’s telling me about how her students are getting their news from TikTok. TikTok! I mean, come on. It’s like trying to learn about World War II from a My Little Pony episode.

‘But Linda,’ she says, ‘it’s quick and it’s easy.’ And I get that. We’re all busy. But at what cost? Honestly, it’s like we’re trading quality for convenience, and we’re all worse off for it.

But It’s Not All Doom and Gloom

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not here to just complain. I’ve seen some amazing stuff too. Like this one time, about three months ago, I was at a conference in Austin, and this kid, probably 22 years old, stands up and starts talking about how he’s using data analytics to track misinformation. I mean, it was like a breath of fresh air.

He told me, ‘Linda, we can’t just sit back and let the algorithms decide what’s true.’ And you know what? He’s right. We gotta take control of our news feeds. We gotta be proactive. And sometimes, that means getting an internet security protection guide and doing some digital spring cleaning.

But here’s the thing, folks. It’s not just about the tech. It’s about the people. It’s about the journalists who are out there every day, trying to make a difference. Trying to tell the truth. And yeah, sometimes they make mistakes. We all do. But that’s no excuse for the kind of garbage that’s out there.

A Personal Rant: The State of Journalism

Look, I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that journalism is perfect. It’s not. It’s messy and it’s complicated and it’s full of flawed people, just like any other industry. But at its core, it’s about something important. It’s about telling the truth. And right now, that truth is under attack.

I remember this one time, back in ’05, I was working on a big story. It was gonna be huge. And my editor, Dave, he told me, ‘Linda, if you’re not getting pushback, you’re not doing your job right.’ And he was right. Good journalism should make people uncomfortable. It should challenge the status quo. But these days, it feels like we’re all just tiptoeing around, afraid to ruffle any feathers.

And it’s not just the big news outlets. It’s the little guys too. The bloggers, the independent journalists, the people who are out there every day, trying to make a difference. They’re all feeling the heat. And it’s not fair. It’s not right. And honestly, it’s kinda depressing.

But What Can We Do About It?

So, what’s the solution? I wish I had a simple answer. But I don’t. It’s complicated. It’s messy. And it’s gonna take all of us, working together, to make a difference.

But here’s a start. We can all make a committment to be more critical consumers of news. We can take the time to read, to think, to question. We can support the journalists who are out there, doing the hard work. And we can demand better from our news outlets. Because honestly, we deserve better.

And look, I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. It’s not. But it’s important. And it’s worth fighting for. So let’s get out there and make a difference. Let’s make the news better. For all of us.

Because honestly, folks, we can’t afford not to.

Oh, and one more thing. If you see something that doesn’t seem right, say something. Speak up. Make noise. Because the truth matters. And it’s worth fighting for.

About the Author: Linda Thompson has been a senior editor for over 20 years, working with major publications and covering everything from politics to pop culture. She’s opinionated, passionate, and not afraid to call out nonsense when she sees it. When she’s not editing, you can find her drinking coffee, complaining about the state of the world, and trying to convince her cat to cuddle.