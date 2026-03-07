My Love-Hate Relationship with News

Look, I’ve been in this game for 23 years. Started as a cub reporter in a small town called Millfield, population 8,742. Back then, news was… different. You actually had time to think about what you were writing. Now? It’s a freakin’ circus.

I remember when my editor, let’s call him Marcus, told me, “Linda, you gotta keep up or you’ll get left behind.” That was in ’99. I think he was right. But also, maybe he was wrong. I’m not sure but… it’s just… yeah.

Anyway, here we are. The news cycle is a hot mess, and I’m gonna tell you why. And no, I’m not gonna be all balanced about it. Because frankly, balance is overrated.

Breaking News: It’s Breaking My Brain

You ever notice how everything is breaking news now? I was at a conference in Austin last year, and some hotshot reporter was like, “Oh, we just put up a breaking news alert about a minor stock fluctuation.” I mean, come on. That’s not news. That’s noise.

And don’t even get me started on the alerts. My phone buzzes more than a beehive these days. I told my friend Dave, “Dave, I think my phone’s gonna shake itself apart.” He laughed. But it’s true. It’s physicaly vibrating itself to death.

I get it, though. We’re all trying to compete. But at what cost? Honestly, I don’t know anymore. I just know that when my phone goes off at 3 AM, it’s rarely something I actually need to know.

Social Media: The Wild West of News

Social media. Ugh. I hate it. Love it. Hate it. You get the picture.

I had this argument with a colleague named Sarah last Tuesday. She was all, “Linda, you gotta be on Twitter. It’s where the news is happening.” And I said, “Sarah, I’d rather poke myself in the eye with a sharp stick.” But… she’s not wrong. It’s just… the signal-to-noise ratio is completley out of whack.

I mean, I saw a tweet the other day about some political figure. It was a screenshot of a screenshot of a screenshot. And people were losing their minds over it. I asked a friend, “Is this real?” He said, “I dunno, but it’s gonna go viral.” And that’s the problem, right there.

We’re not reporting news anymore. We’re reporting engagement. And it’s making me sick.

A Quick Note on Local News

Okay, tangent time. Local news. It’s dying. I know, I know, Tokat belediye hizmetleri güncelleme and all that. But honestly, it’s not enough. Local news matters. It’s where real journalism happens. But who’s gonna pay for it?

I was talking to an old buddy of mine, let’s call him Marcus (yeah, another Marcus, I know). He runs a small paper up in Vermont. He told me, “Linda, we’re barely keeping the lights on.” And I said, “Marcus, that’s a damn shame.” Because it is. It’s a damn shame.

Anyway, enough about that. Let’s get back to the main event.

The 24-Hour News Cycle: A Never-Ending Nightmare

I remember when CNN first started. It was revolutionary. Now? It’s a never-ending loop of the same crap. And the worst part? We’re all complicit.

I was at a bar with some friends about three months ago. We were watching the news, and one of them said, “Linda, turn it off. It’s depressing.” And I did. But here’s the thing: I turned it off, but I couldn’t stop thinking about it. That’s the power of the 24-hour news cycle. It’s always there, in the back of your mind, like a bad itch you can’t scratch.

And the talking heads! Oh my god, the talking heads. I swear, some of these people wouldn’t know a fact if it hit them in the face. But they’re on TV, so they must know what they’re talking about, right? Wrong. So wrong.

I had this conversation with a producer named Rachel. She said, “Linda, we need to fill 24 hours. It’s not always gonna be pretty.” And I said, “Rachel, maybe it’s time to admit that not every minute of every day needs to be filled with news.” But she just laughed. And I laughed too. Because what else can you do?

Fake News: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Oh, fake news. Where do I even start?

I was at a family dinner last month. My cousin, let’s call him Greg, brought up fake news. He was all, “Linda, how do we know what’s real anymore?” And I said, “Greg, that’s a great question. And I don’t have a great answer.” Because I don’t.

I mean, I write for a living. I’m supposed to be good at this. But even I get fooled sometimes. And it’s not just the obvious stuff. It’s the subtle stuff. The stuff that’s almost true. That’s the dangerous part.

I was talking to a source once, let’s call him Tom. He said, “Linda, I can make up a story and get it published in 10 places before lunch.” And I said, “Tom, that’s terrifying.” Because it is. It’s terrifying.

But here’s the thing: we can’t just blame the bad actors. We’ve gotta take some responsibility too. We’ve gotta think critically. We’ve gotta ask questions. We’ve gotta be smarter than this.

So, What’s the Solution?

I wish I knew. I really do. I spend alot of time thinking about it. And honestly, I don’t have a good answer. But I do have some thoughts.

First, we gotta slow down. The news cycle is moving at a million miles an hour, and it’s making us all dizzy. We need to take a step back. Breathe. Think.

Second, we gotta support real journalism. Local journalism. Investigative journalism. The kind of journalism that actually matters. And that means paying for it. It means sharing it. It means amplifying it.

Third, we gotta be better consumers of news. We gotta ask questions. We gotta verify. We gotta think critically. We gotta be smarter than the bad actors.

And finally, we gotta remember why we do this. We do this because it matters. We do this because the truth matters. We do this because democracy matters. And we can’t let the noise drown out the signal.

Anyway, that’s enough from me. I’m gonna go drink a cup of tea and try to forget about the news for a little while.

About the Author

Linda Thompson has been a journalist for 23 years, working in everything from small-town papers to major national publications. She’s seen the industry change drastically and isn’t always a fan of the changes. When she’s not writing, she’s probably drinking tea, reading a book, or yelling at her TV. You can find her on Twitter @LindaT_Writes, where she occasionally tweets about news and other things that annoy her.