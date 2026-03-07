I’m Tired of Pretending We’re All Getting Better at This

Look, I’ve been editing news for 22 years. That’s right, since the early ’90s when we still used actual film to shoot B-roll. I’ve seen alot change. Some of it good. Most of it… not so much.

Let’s talk about how we consume news today. It’s a completley different beast than when I started. Back then, we had three networks, a few major papers, and that was about it. Now? Now we’ve got algorithms deciding what we see, social media feeding us outrage, and let’s not forget the 87 million blogs out there (I checked, there are 87.2 million WordPress blogs alone).

I mean, honestly, it’s a wonder any of us can think straight anymore.

My Friend Marcus and the Facebook Algorithm

So last Tuesday, I’m having coffee with Marcus—let’s call him Marcus because his real name is boring and he’d kill me if I used it. Marcus is a regular guy, works in sales, thinks he’s funny (he’s not). Anyway, he’s showing me his Facebook feed. It’s all politics, all the time. I asked him, “Marcus, do you actually like politics that much?”

He said, “Not really, but it’s all I see now.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

This is what happens when we let algorithms determine our news diets. We get stuck in these little bubbles, and before you know it, you’re that uncle at Thanksgiving who won’t stop talking about impeachment.

And don’t even get me started on the outrage machine. You know what I’m talking about—those headlines designed to make you click, make you angry, make you share. “You won’t believe what happened next!” Oh, I believe it. It’s the same garbage every time.

I remember talking to a colleague named Dave about this. We were at a conference in Austin, and he’s going on about how “engagement” is the new metric for success. I said, “Dave, engagement is just a fancy word for clicks. And clicks don’t pay the bills.” He looked at me like I’d just told him Santa wasn’t real.

The Garden of Misinformation

Speaking of garbage, let’s talk about misinformation. It’s everywhere. And it’s not just the obvious stuff—flat Earth nonsense, anti-vaxxers, all that. It’s the subtle stuff too. The half-truths, the omissions, the “well, actually” moments that derail entire conversations.

I think we’ve all been there. You’re talking to someone, and they drop some “fact” that’s just… not true. And you’re left there, determining whether it’s worth the fight. Most times, it’s not. But that’s how misinformation spreads. One little unchallenged lie at a time.

And look, I get it. We’re all busy. We don’t have time to fact-check everything. But that’s exactly why we need to be more critical consumers. We need to question what we see, read, and hear. We need to demand better from our sources.

Which brings me to gardening. You see, even in gardening there's misinformation. You've got people out there telling you that you need to water your plants every day, or that you should only use chemical fertilizers. It's all nonsense. Just like in news, you've got to find the right sources, the ones that actually know what they're talking about.

So do your research. Find the experts. And for the love of all that’s holy, stop sharing that nonsense about how pineapples cure cancer.

The Human Element

But here’s the thing—news is still about humans. It’s about real people, with real stories, and real emotions. And that’s something we can’t lose sight of, no matter how digital our world becomes.

I remember covering a story about three months ago—a small town hit by a tornado. I was on the ground, talking to people who had lost everything. And you know what? They didn’t care about my fancy camera or my big-city credentials. They just wanted someone to listen.

That’s the power of good journalism. It’s not about the platform or the algorithm. It’s about connecting with people, about telling their stories, and about making a difference.

So let’s get back to that. Let’s focus on the human element. Let’s remember why we do this in the first place.

And for the love of all that’s holy, let’s stop with the outrage.

Anyway, I’ve got a deadline to meet. More on this later.

About the Author: Jane Doe has been a senior editor for 22 years. She’s seen it all, done it all, and has the caffeine addiction to prove it. When she’s not editing, she’s probably arguing with someone on Twitter or trying to grow tomatoes in her tiny apartment. She lives in New York with her cat, Mr. Whiskers, who is judging her right now.