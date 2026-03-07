I’m Old Enough to Remember

Look, I’m gonna be honest with you. I’m old enough to remember when news was something you got from a newspaper or a nightly broadcast. No algorithms, no clickbait, just straight-up reporting. I started my career in 1998 at a small paper in Ohio. Let’s call it the Millfield Gazette. I was green, I was eager, and honestly, I was kinda clueless.

But here’s the thing—I loved it. I loved the smell of the newsroom, the clacking of typewriters (yes, typewriters), the deadlines that made your heart race. It was real. It was raw. It was news.

And Then the Internet Happened

Fast forward to today. The internet has changed everything. And I’m not just talking about the obvious stuff like 24/7 news cycles and social media. I’m talking about the subtle, insidious ways it’s messed with our brains.

I was having coffee with a friend last Tuesday—let’s call him Marcus—at this little place on 5th. We were talking about how we both feel like we’re drowning in information but starving for knowledge. It’s like we’re scrolling through an endless buffet of junk food, but there’s no real nutrition anywhere.

Marcus said, “You know, I used to read the paper cover to cover. Now, I just skim headlines on my phone. And half the time, I don’t even click through.”

Which… yeah. Fair enough. I do the same thing. But here’s the kicker—it’s not just us. It’s everyone. And it’s making us all a little bit dumber.

The Algorithm Trap

Algorithms are supposed to make our lives easier, right? They’re supposed to show us the news we want to see, the stories that matter to us. But here’s the thing—they’re also creating these little echo chambers where we only hear what we already believe.

I was at a conference in Austin about three months ago, and this data scientist—let’s call her Dr. Linda Chen—was talking about how algorithms are basically training us to be more extreme in our views. She said, “The more you engage with certain types of content, the more the algorithm thinks you want to see that content. It’s a feedback loop that’s hard to break.”

And I’m like, “But what about the news that doesn’t fit into these neat little boxes? What about the stories that challenge our beliefs?”

Dr. Chen just shrugged and said, “That’s the problem. The algorithm doesn’t care about that. It cares about engagement.”

But What Can We Do?

So, what’s the solution? How do we break out of these echo chambers and start consuming news in a way that’s actually good for us?

First off, we gotta be intentional. We can’t just rely on algorithms to do the thinking for us. We gotta seek out different perspectives, even if they make us uncomfortable. And honestly, it’s gonna feel weird at first. It’s like when you switch from eating junk food to salads—your brain is gonna rebel.

Second, we gotta be critical. Not everything we read is true. Not every source is reliable. We gotta do our homework, check our facts, and be willing to admit when we’re wrong. It’s called being a critical thinker, and it’s a skill that’s sorely lacking these days.

And finally, we gotta support quality journalism. That means paying for news, even if it’s just a few bucks a month. It means sharing articles that are well-researched and well-written. It means having conversations with people who disagree with us, because that’s how we grow.

A Quick Digression: The Physicaly Act of Reading

You know what I miss? The physicaly act of reading a newspaper. The way the ink smells, the way the pages feel, the way you can fold it up and take it with you. It’s a tactile experience that you just don’t get with a screen.

I remember when I was a kid, my dad would read the paper every morning. He’d have his coffee, his toast, and the Millfield Gazette. And I’d sit there, watching him, thinking, “That’s what a real man does.” It was a ritual, a committment to being informed.

Now, we just scroll through our phones, half-asleep, barely registering the words. It’s completley changed how we consume information, and honestly, I’m not sure it’s for the better.

But Let’s Not Get Too Nostalgic

Look, I’m not saying we should go back to the “good old days.” The news industry has always had its problems. It’s never been perfect. But there’s something to be said for the way things used to be. There was a sense of commuity, a sense of shared experience.

Now, it’s all about the individual. It’s all about what you want to see, what you want to hear. And that’s fine, to a point. But we can’t let it consume us. We can’t let it make us forget what it means to be informed citizens.

So, let’s make a deal. Let’s promise to be better. Let’s promise to seek out different perspectives, to be critical, to support quality journalism. Let’s promise to remember that news is more than just headlines and algorithms. It’s about people, and stories, and the messy, complicated world we live in.

And honestly, I think we can do it. I think we can make a difference. But it’s gonna take all of us, working together. It’s gonna take a committment to being better, to being smarter, to being more informed.

So, what do you say? Are you in?

I mean, I’m already in. I’ve been in for 20 years. But I could use the company.

About the Author: Sarah Thompson has been a senior magazine editor for over 20 years. She started her career at the Millfield Gazette in Ohio and has since worked at several major publications. She’s a staunch advocate for quality journalism and critical thinking, and she’s not afraid to call out the industry when it’s messing up. When she’s not editing, you can find her reading, writing, or riding her motorcycle.