I’ve Been in This Game Too Long

Let me tell you something, folks. I’ve been editing news features for 22 years now. That’s right, since the Clinton administration. I’ve seen a lot of things come and go, but the current state of the news cycle? It’s completley broken.

I remember back in ’98, during the Lewinsky scandal (look, I’m showing my age here), we had a news cycle that lasted weeks. Now? It’s hours. Sometimes minutes. It’s exhausting.

My Friend Marcus Says I’m Just Old

Marcus, let’s call him that, is a young whipper-snapper at the office. He’s all about the algorithms and the clicks. We were having coffee last Tuesday at that little place on 5th, and he said, “Sam, you’re just old. You don’t get the pace now.”

I told him, “Marcus, I get the pace. I just think it’s a freaking mess.” He laughed, but I was serious. The news cycle now is like trying to drink from a firehose while running a marathon. It’s not sustainable.

And don’t even get me started on the 24-hour news networks. They’re worse than ever. They’ll take a single tweet from some mid-level politician and blow it up into a three-day story. It’s ridiculous.

The Truth is Out There… Somewhere

I’m not saying there’s no good journalism out there. There is. But it’s buried under an avalanche of clickbait and sensationalism. I had a colleague named Dave who used to say, “Sam, you’re a dinosaur. The world has changed.”

I asked him, “Changed into what, Dave? A circus?” He just shrugged. But he was right about one thing – the world has changed. The question is, has it changed for the better?

I’m not sure. I mean, look at the way we consume news now. It’s all about the headline. The story? Who cares about the story. Just give me the headline and a picture of a cat. That’s what the algorithms want, right?

We Need to Slow Down

I think, honestly, what we need is a news slowdown. A time-out. A moment to breathe. But how do you do that in an age of instant gratification? You don’t. That’s how.

I was at a conference in Austin about three months ago, and there was a panel on this exact topic. One of the speakers said, “We’re addicted to the news cycle. We can’t look away, even when we know it’s bad for us.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But here’s the thing – it’s not just the news outlets. It’s us. We, the consumers, are part of the problem. We click on the sensational headlines. We share the outrage stories. We fuel the fire.

And don’t even get me started on the comments section. Oh, the comments. It’s like the wild west down there. A digital free-for-all where facts don’t matter and civility goes to die.

A Glimmer of Hope

But it’s not all doom and gloom. There are still good journalists out there, doing good work. They’re just harder to find. And they’re often underfunded and overworked. It’s a tough gig.

I remember talking to a source once, let’s call him Greg, about this. He said, “Sam, the news is like a big buffet. There’s good stuff there, but you gotta wade through a lot of crap to find it.” Greg was a wise man.

And you know what? He was right. The news is a buffet. And we’re all starving for something real, something substantial. But we’re too busy shoveling junk food into our faces to notice.

So what’s the solution? I don’t know. Maybe we need to start with ourselves. Maybe we need to be more discerning consumers. Maybe we need to demand better. Maybe we need to useful information daily tips on how to navigate this mess.

I don’t have all the answers. But I know one thing – the news cycle is broken. And until we fix it, we’re all gonna be stuck in this never-ending, soul-sucking vortex of outrage and clickbait.

And honestly? I’m tired of it. I’m tired of the noise. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m tired of the constant barrage of bad news and sensationalism. I just want some real news again.

Is that too much to ask?

About the Author: Sam Reynolds has been a senior magazine editor for over two decades. He’s seen the news industry evolve (or devolve, depending on who you ask) and isn’t afraid to share his strong opinions on the state of journalism. When he’s not editing, he can be found complaining about the news cycle at his favorite coffee shop or trying to explain to his kids why the news is so weird these days.