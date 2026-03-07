Let’s Talk About the Mess We’re In

Okay, so I’ve been in this game for 22 years. That’s right, 22. I started back when people still called it ‘newspaper journalism.’ I remember when the internet was just a shiny new toy, and now look at us. We’re drowning in it. And honestly? It’s a mess.

I was at a conference in Austin last year, and let’s call him Marcus, a guy from Reuters, he said to me, ‘You know, Sarah, we’re all just screaming into the void now.’ And I thought, yeah. That’s about right.

It’s not just the algorithms. It’s not just the 24-hour news cycle. It’s us. We’re the problem. We can’t stop refreshing, can’t stop scrolling. We’re addicted to the drama, the outrage, the constant commotion. And the news? It’s feeding us exactly what we want.

But Wait, There’s More

About three months ago, I was having coffee with a friend named Dave. He’s not in the industry, just a regular guy. He told me he doesn’t trust the news anymore. ‘It’s all just noise,’ he said. And I mean, I get it. I really do. But here’s the thing: it’s not all noise. There’s still good stuff out there. You just gotta know where to look.

And look, I’m not saying I’ve got all the answers. I don’t. But I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen the industry change completley. I’ve seen friends lose their jobs because some algorithm decided their stories weren’t ‘engaging’ enough. I’ve seen the physicaly toll this job takes on people. It’s not pretty.

But here's what I think: we need to slow down. We need to stop chasing clicks. We need to start caring about the truth again. I know, I know. It sounds naive. But honestly, what's the alternative? More of this? More sensationalism? No thanks.

Let’s Get Practical

So what can we do? Well, for starters, we can stop sharing every crazy headline that pops up on our feeds. We can take the time to read the whole story. We can support journalism that actually does the work. And yeah, I know that’s not sexy. It’s not gonna go viral. But it’s important.

I remember back in 2008, during the financial crisis, I was working at a major publication. We were all working 36-hour days, trying to keep up with the chaos. And you know what? We did some of our best work during that time. Why? Because we cared. Because we were committed to getting it right. Because we weren’t just chasing clicks. We were chasing the truth.

Now, I’m not saying we should go back to the ‘good old days.’ Those days had their own problems. But there’s a lot we can learn from the way things used to be. Like, for example, the idea that news should actually inform people. Wild concept, right?

And another thing: we need to stop being so damn reactive. Every time some politician tweets something stupid, we don’t all have to drop everything and cover it. It’s like, come on, people. We’re better than this.

A Digression: My Cat and the News

Okay, so this might seem random, but hear me out. I have a cat. Her name is Miso. She’s a little gray thing, real sweet. But here’s the thing about Miso: she doesn’t care about the news. At all. If I’m working late, she just wants me to pet her. If I’m stressed out, she couldn’t care less. She’s just there for the cuddles and the food. And honestly? I kinda envy her.

Because the news? It’s a lot. It’s always on, always there, always demanding your attention. And sometimes, you just need a break. Sometimes, you need to be like Miso and just not care for a while. It’s okay. It’s healthy, even.

But here’s the thing: you can’t ignore it forever. Eventually, you gotta come back. And when you do, you gotta be smarter about it. You gotta be more discerning. You gotta stop letting the news control you and start controlling it.

Back to Reality

So yeah, the news cycle is broken. And yeah, we’re all to blame. But that doesn’t mean we can’t fix it. It’s gonna take work. It’s gonna take committment. It’s gonna take all of us to say enough is enough.

And look, I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. It’s not. But it’s necessary. Because if we don’t fix this, who will? The algorithms? Please. They’re the reason we’re in this mess in the first place.

So let’s do this. Let’s take back the news. Let’s make it ours again. Let’s remind it what its purpose is. To inform. To educate. To tell the truth. Not to outrage, not to sensationalize, not to manipulate. Just to tell the truth.

And hey, maybe then we can all be a little more like Miso. A little more chill. A little more present. A little less… well, you know. Crazy.

About the Author: Sarah Johnson has been a senior editor at major publications for over two decades. She’s seen the industry evolve, devolve, and somehow evolve again. She lives in New York with her cat, Miso, and a perpetually overflowing inbox.

