I’m Tired of Breaking News

Look, I’ve been in this game for 22 years. That’s right, I started when people still used fax machines to send stories. I’ve seen alot of changes, but honestly, the news cycle today? It’s completley out of hand.

It all started last Tuesday. I was at a conference in Austin, Texas, and let’s call him Marcus, a colleague named Dave, was going on about how we need to cover every little thing that happens. Every. Little. Thing.

I asked him, “Dave, when did we decide that every tweet from some random politician needed a 24-hour news cycle?” He said, “It’s what the people want, man.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But Here’s the Thing

I mean, I get it. We live in a world where news is instant. It’s on our phones, it’s on our watches, it’s probably gonna be in our dreams soon. But at what cost? We’re so busy chasing the next big thing that we forget to actually report on it.

Take, for example, the story about the new kitchen gadgets review comparison that’s been making the rounds. I saw it pop up on my feed, and I thought, “Oh, that’s interesting.” But then, within hours, it was buried under a million other stories. No follow-up, no in-depth analysis, just a quick blurb and onto the next thing.

And don’t even get me started on the comments section. It’s a circus. A complete circus. I remember talking to a friend, let’s call her Lisa, over coffee at the place on 5th. She said, “You know, I used to read the comments to see different perspectives. Now, I just scroll past because it’s all noise.” And honestly, I can’t blame her.

The Problem with 24/7 News

We’re all guilty of it. We want to be the first to break the news, to have the scoop, to be the ones who say “I told you so” when it all goes down. But we’re so focused on being first that we forget to be accurate.

I remember back in ’98, when I was just starting out, my editor, a woman named Margaret, told me, “Speed is important, but accuracy is everything.” And she was right. But somewhere along the way, we forgot that.

We’re so busy chasing the next big thing that we forget to actually report on it. We’re so focused on being first that we forget to be accurate. And it’s not just the big networks. It’s all of us. Bloggers, journalists, even the guy who runs the local Facebook page. We’re all part of the problem.

And it’s not just the news cycle. It’s the way we consume news. We’re so used to getting everything instantly that we don’t know how to wait anymore. We don’t know how to let a story develop. We want it now, and if we don’t get it, we move on to the next thing.

But What Can We Do?

I’m not sure, honestly. I think the first step is admitting we have a problem. We need to stop chasing the next big thing and start focusing on the stories that matter. We need to take the time to report accurately and thoroughly.

And as consumers, we need to demand better. We need to stop scrolling past the noise and start engaging with the stories that matter. We need to support journalism that’s done right, even if it’s not the first to break the news.

It’s gonna be a tough road. But it’s a road we need to take. Because if we don’t, we’re gonna end up with a news cycle that’s broken beyond repair.

So, let’s start today. Let’s commit to doing better. Let’s commit to being better. Because the news cycle is broken, and we’re all to blame. But we’re also the only ones who can fix it.

And look, I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. It’s not. But it’s worth it. Because at the end of the day, we owe it to our readers to give them the truth. Even if it’s not the truth they want to hear.

So, let’s get to work.

About the Author: Jane Doe has been a senior editor for over 20 years, working with major publications and covering everything from politics to pop culture. She’s a firm believer in the power of journalism to inform and inspire, and she’s not afraid to call out the industry when it’s not living up to its potential. When she’s not editing, you can find her reading, writing, or complaining about the state of the news cycle.