Look, We’ve Got a Problem

I was at a conference in Austin last March, swapping war stories with a colleague named Dave. We were talking about the old days, back when news had a schedule. Remember those? Morning paper, evening news. Now? It’s a never-ending stream of stuff, and honestly, it’s completley exhausting.

Dave said something that stuck with me: “We’re all just rats in a maze, and the cheese keeps moving.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

This Isn’t Just a Complaint

I mean, I get it. News is a 24/7 beast now. It’s not just the big networks or the papers. It’s everyone with a smartphone and a Twitter account. But here’s the thing: we’re not keeping up. None of us are.

Last Tuesday, I was having coffee with a friend, let’s call him Marcus. He’s a teacher, right? So he’s kinda in the business of keeping up with current events. Even he admitted he feels like he’s drowning. “I can’t even tell you what happened last week,” he told me. “It’s just… yeah. Too much.”

The Algorithm Isn’t Helping

And don’t even get me started on the algorithm. You know, the thing that’s supposed to make everything better? It’s not. It’s making it worse. It’s feeding us a diet of clickbait and outrage, and we’re all just mindlessly scrolling, swallowing it whole.

I was talking to a source once, a journalist at a major paper. She told me, “We used to have editors. Now we have algorithms.” And that’s the problem, isn’t it? We’ve traded human judgment for lines of code. And look, I’m not saying it’s all bad. But it’s not all good either.

So What Do We Do?

I don’t have all the answers. Honestly, I’m not sure anyone does. But here’s what I think: we need to slow down. We need to take a step back from the never-ending news cycle and remember that not everything is urgent. Not everything needs our immediate attention.

I’m not saying we should ignore the news. But we need to be more intentional about it. We need to curate our own news diets, instead of letting the algorithm do it for us.

A Tangent: Physicaly Exhausting

Speaking of algorithms, have you noticed how physically exhausting it is to keep up with the news these days? I mean, it’s not just mentally draining. It’s physically draining too. I’ve been tracking my screen time, and it’s kinda scary. 36 hours a week? That’s more than a full-time job.

And it’s not just me. I’ve talked to alot of people about this. We’re all spending more time than we realize glued to our screens, trying to keep up with the news. It’s like we’re all on a never-ending hamster wheel, and we can’t get off.

Back to the Point

But I digress. The point is, the news cycle is broken. And it’s not just the news organizations’ fault. It’s all of us. We’re all complicit in this never-ending cycle of outrage and clickbait.

So let’s make a committment. Let’s try to be more mindful about our news consumption. Let’s try to take a step back and remember that not everything is urgent. Let’s try to be more like the gardener, tending to our own little corner of the world, instead of being swept up in the never-ending stream of news.

And who knows? Maybe if we all do that, we can start to fix the broken clock. Or at least wind it a little less tight.

About the Author: I’m Sarah, a senior magazine editor with more than 20 years of experience. I’ve seen the news industry evolve (or devolve, depending on who you ask) and I’m not afraid to share my thoughts. I believe in storytelling that matters, in asking tough questions, and in calling out BS when I see it. I’m also a firm believer in the Oxford comma and will fight anyone who disagrees. When I’m not editing, you can find me hiking, reading, or trying to keep my houseplants alive.