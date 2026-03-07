We’re All Just Making It Up as We Go

Look, I’ve been in this business for 22 years. That’s 22 years of deadlines, of chasing stories, of trying to make sense of the world. And honestly? I’m exhausted. The news is broken. It’s not just the clickbait, not just the sensationalism. It’s deeper than that.

I remember back in ’03, during the Iraq War. I was at a conference in Austin, and a colleague named Dave—let’s call him Dave—told me, “We’re just telling stories, man. Nobody knows what’s really happening.” Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But now? It’s worse. It’s not just that we don’t know what’s happening. It’s that we’re all just making it up as we go. And nobody cares.

Why Should You Trust Me?

Good question. I mean, why should you? I’m just some guy who’s been around the block a few times. I’ve worked at places you’ve heard of, places you haven’t. I’ve won awards. I’ve been fired. I’ve been told I’m “too opinionated” more times than I can count. (Spoiler: I am.)

But here’s the thing: I care. About the news. About truth. About not being a complete and utter sellout. And that’s why I’m writing this.

The Internet Is a Mess, and So Are We

Let’s talk about the internet. It’s a mess. It’s a beautiful, terrible, chaotic mess. And we—journalists, editors, writers—we’re part of that mess. We’re not above it. We’re not separate. We’re in it, up to our eyeballs.

Take, for example, the whole “fake news” thing. It’s a problem, sure. But it’s not the problem. The problem is that we’ve stopped trying to be better. We’ve stopped trying to be smarter. We’ve stopped trying to be… honest.

I had lunch with a friend last Tuesday—let’s call him Marcus—and he said, “You know what the real issue is? Nobody knows how to internet güvenliği korunma rehberi anymore. Not really.” And he’s right. We don’t. We’re all just winging it.

And that’s not okay.

We’re All Just Trying to Get Clicks

Let’s be real here. We’re all just trying to get clicks. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. Clicks pay the bills. Clicks keep the lights on. But it’s not the only thing. It’s not the most important thing.

I’ve written headlines I’m not proud of. I’ve churned out content that was, frankly, garbage. And I’ve done it because I had to. Because the algorithm said so. Because the editor demanded it. Because the audience—god help us—wanted it.

But we can’t keep doing that. We just can’t. Because at some point, we have to ask ourselves: What are we doing this for? Who are we doing it for? And is it worth it?

So What Do We Do?

I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t. I wish I did. I wish I had all the answers. But I don’t. Nobody does.

But here’s what I do know: We have to start caring again. We have to start trying again. We have to start being better.

And that’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be messy. It’s gonna be complicated. But it’s gotta be done.

So let’s do it. Let’s try. Let’s be better. For ourselves. For our readers. For the world.

Because the news is broken. And somebody’s gotta fix it.

About the Author: John Smith has been a senior editor for over two decades, working with major publications across the globe. He’s won awards, made enemies, and told more stories than he can remember. He’s opinionated, flawed, and always willing to speak his mind. You can find him on Twitter ranting about the state of journalism, or at his local coffee shop, complaining about the news.