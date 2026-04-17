In 2020, Joe Biden won in Inyo County, a rural area in California, by a narrow margin of 14 votes. This was a significant shift from the county’s previous support for Donald Trump in 2016. The change in voting patterns was attributed to an increase in new residents moving in from other counties, many of whom leaned Democrat. As a result, progressives in the small town of Bishop became more visible during the Trump era.

The political landscape in Inyo County is unique compared to other rural areas that typically vote Republican. The county is described as an outlier, with a mix of residents including “rednecks and hippies,” gun-toting hunters, and backpacking environmentalists. Despite the political divisions, there is hope that exposure to different perspectives will lead to greater understanding and unity in the community.

The influx of newcomers, particularly during the pandemic, has caused tensions among long-time residents. Some believe that progressive groups are trying to infiltrate conservative communities and influence local politics. The changing demographics have led to a more polarized environment, with residents divided over issues such as public artwork and political ideologies.

While Inyo County has shifted towards a more liberal stance, the community remains deeply divided. The county’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism, has been impacted by the Biden-era inflation. Many residents express concerns about the direction of the country and prioritize issues such as the economy and access to essential services.

Local political activists, both conservative and liberal, are actively engaged in shaping the future of Inyo County. Grassroots movements and community organizations have been established to address environmental and social justice issues. The growing visibility of progressive voices and the LGBTQ+ community reflects a changing demographic in the region.

Despite the political tensions, there are efforts to promote dialogue and understanding among residents. Local leaders emphasize the importance of finding common ground and working together to address the challenges facing the community. In a county where divisions run deep, there is a growing recognition of the need for unity and cooperation to build a better future for all residents.