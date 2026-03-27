⚠ Warning to All API Resellers & Developers If you are integrating SMS-MAN’s API into your platform, read this article carefully. Their undocumented penalty system can drain your entire account balance without any notification, and their support team will refuse to issue a refund. We learned this the hard way.

1. Background: Who We Are

We operate an SMS verification aggregator service that integrates multiple SMS providers through their APIs. Our platform allows end users to purchase virtual phone numbers for SMS verification across hundreds of services and countries.

As an aggregator, we rely on upstream providers like SMS-MAN to supply virtual numbers. We fetch pricing through their API, apply our markup, and present the options to our customers. We have no visibility or control over what end users actually do with the phone numbers once they are delivered.

We integrated SMS-MAN as one of our primary providers in early 2026. For the first few weeks, everything seemed to work fine. Then, over a single weekend in March 2026, our entire $60+ balance vanished.

This is the story of what happened, how it happened, and why we believe SMS-MAN’s business practices are deceptive and harmful to API resellers.

2. The Pricing Deception: API Says $0.17, They Charge $6.34

SMS-MAN provides a get-prices API endpoint that returns the cost for each service and country combination. Here is an actual API response for the “Ourtime” service in the United Kingdom:



GET http://api.sms-man.com/control/get-prices?token=***&country_id=100&application_id=2298 // API RequestGET http://api.sms-man.com/control/get-prices?token=***&country_id=100&application_id=2298 // API Response

{

“2298”: {

“cost”: “13.38”, // 13.38 RUB = ~$0.17 USD

“count”: 1226,

“application_id”: “2298”,

“country_id”: “100”

}

}

Based on this response, we set our selling price at $1.02 per number — a healthy markup over the $0.17 API-reported cost. Reasonable, right?

Here’s what we discovered on SMS-MAN’s own dashboard after those numbers were used:

Phone Number API Reported Cost Actual Charge Difference +44789XXXXX36 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44791XXXXX81 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44773XXXXX86 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44789XXXXX38 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44773XXXXX59 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44773XXXXX80 $0.17 $6.40 38x higher +44736XXXXX05 $0.17 $6.40 38x higher +44773XXXXX60 $0.17 $6.40 38x higher +44746XXXXX48 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher +44749XXXXX52 $0.17 $6.34 37x higher

The total actual cost for 10 orders: ~$63

The total API-reported cost for 10 orders: $1.70

The total we charged our users: $10.20

Our net loss: ~$53 — just from these 10 orders.

We also verified the charges through SMS-MAN’s own get-balance API. At the time of each purchase, only 13.38 RUB ($0.17) was deducted from our balance. But between purchases, we observed massive unexplained balance drops:

// Balance tracking via get-balance API 18:17 — Buy number → Balance: $57.62 → $57.46 (only $0.16 deducted)

18:32 — Buy number → Balance: $51.29 → $51.12 (WHERE DID $6.17 GO?)

19:02 — Buy number → Balance: $51.29 → $51.12 (only $0.16 deducted)

19:13 — Buy number → Balance: $44.96 → $44.79 (WHERE DID $6.33 GO?) // Pattern: $0.17 deducted at purchase, ~$6.17 silently deducted later

// No API notification. No email. No webhook. Nothing.

3. The Silent Fine System: $60 Gone Without a Single Notification

After our balance hit $0.00 and we started investigating, we received this email from SMS-MAN support:

“Hello. You have been fined for violating the site’s terms of use. You used Ourtime numbers to register on Meetic.”

Let us break down what happened:

What SMS-MAN Claims

An end user on our platform selected “Ourtime” as the service but actually used the phone number to verify an account on “Meetic” — a different dating platform. SMS-MAN considers this “cross-service abuse” and applies a penalty fee equal to the price of the more expensive service.

The Problem

We are an API reseller. We call their API with the service code, they return a phone number, we display it to the user. That’s it. We have zero visibility into which website our end user actually enters the number on.

We call their API with the service code, they return a phone number, we display it to the user. That’s it. We have zero visibility into which website our end user actually enters the number on. Only SMS-MAN can detect this. They see the actual SMS content (e.g., “Your Meetic verification code is: 277590”). They know it came from Meetic, not Ourtime. We never see this information.

They see the actual SMS content (e.g., “Your Meetic verification code is: 277590”). They know it came from Meetic, not Ourtime. We never see this information. The fines were applied silently. No email, no API callback, no webhook, no notification of any kind. Our balance was drained over a weekend and we only found out when it hit $0.00.

No email, no API callback, no webhook, no notification of any kind. Our balance was drained over a weekend and we only found out when it hit $0.00. Their API provides no mechanism to prevent this. No real-time abuse detection callback. No way to verify which service the SMS actually came from. No fine notification endpoint.

Timeline of Events

March 16, 2026 — 18:00: Account balance: $57.62. Everything looks normal. End user begins ordering Ourtime numbers.

Account balance: $57.62. Everything looks normal. End user begins ordering Ourtime numbers. March 16, 2026 — 18:17 to 23:02: Multiple Ourtime UK orders placed. API deducts $0.17 per number. But between orders, balance drops by $6+ each time. Silent fines being applied.

Multiple Ourtime UK orders placed. API deducts $0.17 per number. But between orders, balance drops by $6+ each time. Silent fines being applied. March 17, 2026 — 13:52: Last successful order. Balance drops to $0.45. All subsequent orders fail with “balance is 0” error.

Last successful order. Balance drops to $0.45. All subsequent orders fail with “balance is 0” error. March 17, 2026 — 14:00+: We discover the balance is $0.00. Begin investigation. No email from SMS-MAN. No notification anywhere.

We discover the balance is $0.00. Begin investigation. No email from SMS-MAN. No notification anywhere. March 17, 2026 — Evening: We contact SMS-MAN support requesting an explanation and refund.

We contact SMS-MAN support requesting an explanation and refund. March 18, 2026: SMS-MAN responds: “You have been fined.” Account status: closed.

4. Technical Evidence

We maintain comprehensive server-side logging of all API interactions. Here is the evidence chain:

4.1 Balance Tracking Logs

Our system calls get-balance before and after every purchase. The logs clearly show:

At purchase time: only 13.38 RUB deducted (matching the get-prices response)

response) Between purchases: balance drops by 500+ RUB with no corresponding API call from our side

The “phantom” deductions match exactly with the dashboard-reported fines ($6.34-$6.40 per completed order)

4.2 Provider Transaction Logs

Every SMS-MAN API interaction is logged in our provider_transactions table with timestamps, balance snapshots, and amounts. All 10 completed UK Ourtime orders show:



type: buy

service: ourtime, country: GB

balance_before: 57.6252 (USD, converted from RUB)

balance_after: 57.4601

amount_deducted: 0.1651

cost_rub: 13.38

exchange_rate: 81.05 // Example: provider_transactions log entrytype: buyservice: ourtime, country: GBbalance_before: 57.6252 (USD, converted from RUB)balance_after: 57.4601amount_deducted: 0.1651cost_rub: 13.38exchange_rate: 81.05 // Only $0.16 deducted at purchase time.

// The remaining ~$6.18 charged silently, later, with no API trace.

4.3 SMS-MAN Dashboard Confirmation

SMS-MAN’s own dashboard shows the true charges. For each completed UK Ourtime number where the SMS was received, the dashboard displays $6.34 or $6.40 — not the $0.17 reported by the API.

For numbers where no SMS was received (cancelled/expired), the dashboard shows $0.17 — confirming that the API price is only a “reservation fee” and the real charge is applied after SMS delivery.

Key finding: SMS-MAN’s get-prices API returns a “reservation fee” ($0.17), not the actual cost. The real charge ($6.34) is only visible on the dashboard after SMS delivery. There is no API endpoint that returns the actual/final cost. This makes it impossible for API integrators to set accurate pricing.

5. Their Support Response: Blame the Reseller

We sent three detailed emails to SMS-MAN support with full technical evidence. Here is a summary of the exchange:

Our First Email

We explained the pricing discrepancy, provided API response logs, balance tracking data, and requested a refund of ~$57.

Their Response #1

“The person who registered the account is responsible for all actions taken on the website, not the end user. Fines are issued automatically by the system and cannot be canceled. This applies to all users of the website without exception.”

Their Response #2

“Your client selected a cheaper service ‘Ourtime’ but used the numbers for a more expensive service ‘Meetic’. This could not have been accidental. This does not appear to be a coincidence, but rather intentional system abuse.”

They accused us of “intentional system abuse” — a serious allegation against a legitimate business that simply integrated their API.

Their Response #3

“As a direct provider using only our own numbers, we incur losses with every such abuse attempt on your side, and this is not the first time. Previously, it happened with Turkey and Netflix.”

They admitted this has happened before — yet they implemented zero API-level protections to prevent it. No webhook, no callback, no real-time notification. Nothing.

Refund Status: Denied

Despite three emails with comprehensive technical evidence, SMS-MAN refused to issue any refund. They closed our account and kept our money.

6. Why This Is Fundamentally Unfair

Let’s examine the technical chain of a typical transaction:

// The complete transaction flow: Step 1: End user selects “Ourtime” on our platform

Step 2: We call SMS-MAN API: get-number?application_id=2298&country_id=100

Step 3: SMS-MAN returns a phone number

Step 4: We display the number to the end user

Step 5: End user enters the number on Meetic (NOT visible to us)

Step 6: SMS-MAN receives SMS: “Your Meetic code is: XXXXXX”

Step 7: SMS-MAN detects cross-service usage and applies fine // Steps 1-4: All we can do. Steps 5-7: Only SMS-MAN can see.

What SMS-MAN Could Do (But Doesn’t)

Block the SMS delivery when cross-service usage is detected (they clearly can detect it — they saw “Meetic” in the SMS content)

when cross-service usage is detected (they clearly can detect it — they saw “Meetic” in the SMS content) Send a real-time webhook/callback to resellers when abuse is detected, so we can immediately block the offending user

to resellers when abuse is detected, so we can immediately block the offending user Return the actual cost through the API, not a misleading “reservation fee”

through the API, not a misleading “reservation fee” Send an email notification when fines are applied — even this most basic step is not done

when fines are applied — even this most basic step is not done Reject the activation before the SMS is sent, preventing the abuse entirely

What SMS-MAN Actually Does

Allows the abuse to happen

Delivers the SMS successfully

Silently deducts fines from the reseller’s balance

Provides zero notification

Blames the reseller

Refuses refunds

Closes the account

The uncomfortable conclusion: SMS-MAN’s fine system is not designed to prevent abuse — it’s designed to generate revenue from it. If they wanted to prevent abuse, they would block it at the source. Instead, they allow it to happen and profit from the penalties.

The “Fair Usage Policy” Problem

SMS-MAN does have a “Fair Usage Policy” on their website that mentions fines for cross-service usage. However:

The policy does not specify fine amounts or how they are calculated

The policy is not referenced in the API documentation

There is no API mechanism to comply with the policy (no way to detect or prevent cross-service usage)

The get-prices API does not indicate that the returned cost is a “minimum” or “reservation fee” — it simply says “cost”

API does not indicate that the returned cost is a “minimum” or “reservation fee” — it simply says “cost” Fines are applied silently with no notification, making it impossible to take corrective action

7. How Other Providers Handle This

Feature SMS-MAN Other Providers API returns accurate pricing No — returns “reservation fee” only Yes — actual cost shown Cross-service fine system Yes — silent, undocumented amounts No fines / Server-side blocking Real-time abuse notifications None Webhooks / API callbacks Fine notification emails None — learned only after balance hit $0 N/A — no fines applied Reseller accountability 100% blame on reseller Shared responsibility / Prevention tools Support response Denied refund, closed account Cooperative resolution Account closure Closed without warning Warning system / Graduated response

No other SMS provider in our experience applies silent fines to API resellers for end-user behavior. Most providers either block cross-service usage server-side or simply don’t penalize resellers for something they cannot control.

8. Our Verdict: 1 out of 10

SMS-MAN’s deceptive API pricing, silent fine system, lack of abuse prevention tools, and refusal to issue refunds make it an extremely risky choice for any API reseller or developer. We lost $60+ and received nothing but blame in return.

The Only Positives

Wide selection of countries and services

API is technically functional (when it works)

Low advertised prices (but see critical problems below)

Critical Problems

API returns fake/misleading pricing

Silent fine system can drain your entire balance

Zero notification when fines are applied

No API tools to prevent or detect abuse

Support blames reseller for uncontrollable end-user behavior

Refuses refunds even with comprehensive evidence

Will close your account without warning

Accused us of “intentional abuse” — offensive and false

9. Recommendations for Developers

If you’re building an SMS verification platform and considering SMS-MAN, here’s our advice:

If You Must Use SMS-MAN

Never trust get-prices for actual costs. The returned “cost” is a minimum/reservation fee, not the final charge. Your actual cost can be 30-40x higher.

The returned “cost” is a minimum/reservation fee, not the final charge. Your actual cost can be 30-40x higher. Monitor your balance obsessively. Check get-balance every few minutes and set up alerts for unexpected drops.

Check every few minutes and set up alerts for unexpected drops. Keep minimal balance. Only deposit what you need for immediate use. A large balance is a large target.

Only deposit what you need for immediate use. A large balance is a large target. Log everything. Record balance before/after every API call. You’ll need this evidence when (not if) things go wrong.

Record balance before/after every API call. You’ll need this evidence when (not if) things go wrong. Implement phone number country validation. SMS-MAN sometimes returns numbers from the wrong country.

Better Alternatives

We recommend considering alternative providers that offer transparent pricing, no hidden fine systems, and cooperative support. After our experience, we permanently removed SMS-MAN from our platform and migrated all traffic to other providers.

Need Reliable SMS Verification? We built our SMS Verification Service with transparency and fairness at its core. You only pay for successful verifications, and if no SMS is received, you get an automatic refund. Try SMSVerifier.com

Disclaimer: This article reflects our genuine experience with SMS-MAN’s service between February and March 2026. All technical evidence, API responses, and email exchanges referenced in this article are documented and available upon request. We attempted to resolve this matter directly with SMS-MAN support on three separate occasions before publishing this review.