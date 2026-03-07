Confessions of a News Junkie

Look, I’ve been in this game for 22 years. That’s right, I started when people still used fax machines to send in tips. (Yes, kids, fax machines were a thing.) I’ve seen it all, or so I thought. Then came the internet, and suddenly everyone’s an expert. Honestly, it’s kinda depressing.

I’m Sarah, by the way. You might’ve seen my byline in places like The Guardian, The Atlantic, or that time I ghostwrote for a celebrity you’ve never heard of. I’m based in New York, but I’ve spent more time in airports than in my own apartment. Last Tuesday, I was in Austin for a conference, and let me tell you, the brunch scene there is underrated.

Why You Can’t Trust Anything Anymore

Okay, maybe that’s a bit dramatic. But come on, we’ve all been there. You see a headline, you click, and suddenly you’re reading about how pineapple cure cancer (it doesn’t). It’s not just the tabloids anymore. Respectable outlets are guilty too. I mean, I get it. Clicks pay the bills. But it’s getting worse.

I was having coffee with a friend last week—let’s call him Marcus—and he showed me this article. Headline said, ‘Scientists Discover New Species in Backyard.’ Exciting, right? Nope. Turns out it was a misidentifed squirrel. Marcus said, ‘Sarah, this is why I don’t trust news anymore.’ And I get it. I really do.

But here’s the thing: not all news is bad. There are still good journalists out there, doing the hard work. But you gotta know where to look. And honestly, it’s getting harder.

The Algorithm Doesn’t Care About the Truth

Remember when news was just… news? No. Of course you don’t. You weren’t born yet. But trust me, it was better. Now it’s all about the algorithm. And the algorithm doesn’t care about the truth. It cares about engagement. And engagement, well, that’s a whole other beast.

I had a colleague named Dave—great guy, by the way—who once spent 36 hours straight chasing a story. Real investigative journalism. The kind that matters. He wrote this amazing piece, and what happened? It got buried because some celebrity posted a selfie. That’s the reality we live in.

But here’s the thing: algorithms aren’t the enemy. They’re just tools. And like any tool, they can be used for good or evil. The problem is, right now, they’re mostly used for evil. Or at least, for profit. Which, honestly, might be worse.

How to Spot a Fake News Story

So, how do you know what to trust? It’s not easy. But there are some red flags. First, check the source. If it’s a website you’ve never heard of, be skeptical. Second, look for quotes. Real journalists talk to real people. If there are no quotes, or if the quotes are vague, that’s a bad sign.

And for the love of god, don’t trust anything that uses the word ‘virgin’ in a headline. Seriously. It’s a scam. Every single time.

Oh, and if you're looking for real estate market news update, make sure it's from a reputable source. There are a lot of scams out there, and they're getting more sophisticated. Do your research, and don't believe everything you read.

A Tangent: The Time I Got Scammed

Speaking of scams, remember that time I got scammed? Yeah, it’s not my proudest moment. I was young, naive, and I fell for a story about a ‘secret government project.’ Turns out, it was just some guy’s basement. But I learned a valuable lesson: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

And look, I get it. We all want to believe in the big stories. The conspiracies, the cover-ups, the hidden truths. But most of the time, the truth is boring. It’s complicated. It’s not a headline. And that’s okay. Because the truth is what matters.

But back to the point. Or, well, one of the points. It’s all kinda connected, isn’t it?

The Future of News (And Why It’s Scary)

So what’s next? I’m not sure. I mean, I have opinions. Lots of them. But honestly, I’m not optimistic. The news industry is in trouble. And it’s not just about trust. It’s about money. Advertisers don’t want to pay for content anymore. They want clicks. And clicks don’t pay the bills.

But here’s the thing: good journalism costs money. It takes time. It takes resources. And if we don’t support it, we’re gonna lose it. And then what? We’ll be left with nothing but misinformation and fake news. And that’s a future I don’t wanna live in.

So what can you do? Support real journalism. Subscribe to newspapers. Pay for content. And for god’s sake, think before you share. Because the future of news is in our hands. And it’s looking pretty bleak right now.

