Confessions of a Bias Bearer

Let me tell you something, folks. I’ve been in this game for 20-plus years, and I’ve seen alot of things. I’ve written for major publications, I’ve edited magazines, and I’ve made a committment to telling the truth. But here’s the thing: we’re all biased. Yes, even me. Even you. It’s not pretty, but it’s true.

I remember back in ’03, during the Iraq War. I was at a conference in Austin, and I was talking to this guy—let’s call him Marcus. He was a reporter for some big-name paper, and he was telling me about how they were getting pressure from the top to spin things a certain way. And I was like, ‘That’s not journalism, man. That’s propaganda.’ But then, I looked at myself. I had my own biases. I always had. And I was gonna have to deal with that.

But What Even Is Bias?

Look, bias isn’t always this big, bad thing. It’s just our brains trying to make sense of the world. We all have our experiences, our backgrounds, our little quirks that shape how we see things. And that’s okay. The problem comes when we don’t acknowledge it. When we pretend we’re objective when we’re not.

I had a colleague named Dave. Dave was a great writer, but he had this thing about politics. He just couldn’t separate his personal feelings from his reporting. And it showed. His stories were always slanted one way or the other. I tried to talk to him about it, but he just brushed me off. ‘I’m just reporting the facts,’ he’d say. Yeah, right.

The Newsroom’s Dirty Little Secret

Here’s another thing: newsrooms are full of bias. Not just from the writers, but from the editors, the publishers, the advertisers. Everyone’s got a stake in how the news is presented. And it’s not always pretty.

I remember this one time, about three months ago, I was editing a piece about climate change. The writer had done a great job, but the publisher wanted to soften some of the language. ‘We don’t want to alienate our readers,’ they said. I was like, ‘But that’s not the truth!’ And they were like, ‘Truth sells, but not if it pisses people off.’ Which… yeah. Fair enough, I guess. But still.

So What Do We Do About It?

I’m not sure. I honestly don’t know if there’s a perfect solution. But I think the first step is admitting we have a problem. We need to be honest with ourselves and with our readers. We need to say, ‘Look, I have biases. Here they are. Take that into account when you read this.’

And we need to do better research. We need to talk to more people, read more sources, dig deeper. We need to be completley transparent about our process. And we need to listen to our readers. If they’re telling us we’re biased, maybe we should listen.

A Tangent: The Time I Got It Wrong

Speaking of biases, let me tell you about this one time I got it completely wrong. It was back in ’08, and I was writing about the financial crisis. I was so convinced that the banks were the bad guys that I didn’t even consider other perspectives. I wrote this big, long piece blaming them for everything. And then, I got a letter from this reader. Let’s call him Greg. Greg was a banker, and he set me straight. ‘You’re missing the big picture,’ he said. And he was right. I was so biased that I couldn’t see the truth.

It was a humbling experience. And it taught me a valuable lesson: always question your assumptions. Always look for the other side of the story. Always be willing to admit when you’re wrong.

Final Thoughts (Kinda)

So, that’s my take on bias. It’s messy, it’s complicated, and it’s something we all struggle with. But if we’re honest with ourselves and with our readers, maybe we can make a difference. Maybe we can start to heal the divide that’s tearing our world apart.

Or maybe I’m just being naive. I don’t know. I’m gonna go get a coffee. Over coffee at the place on 5th. They make a mean latte. You should try it sometime.

About the Author

Sarah Mitchell has been a senior magazine editor for over 20 years. She’s worked for major publications and has a reputation for telling it like it is. She lives in New York with her cat, Mr. Whiskers, and spends her free time reading, writing, and complaining about the state of modern journalism.