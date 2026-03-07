Look, I’ve Been Doing This for 20 Years

Let me tell you something, folks. I’ve been in this game since the Clinton administration, and let me tell you, the news is completley broken. I’m not just talking about the obvious stuff, like fake news and clickbait. I’m talking about the fundamental, systemic, physicaly impossible-to-ignore rot that’s eating away at the heart of journalism.

I remember back in ’98, when I was just a wet-behind-the-ears reporter at the Austin Chronicle. My editor, let’s call him Marcus, used to say, ‘Linda, if your mother says she loves you, check it out.’ That was the golden rule. Verify, verify, verify. But these days? It’s like nobody gives a damn about verification.

We’re All Guilty

And, honestly, I include myself in that. Because, look, I’ve clicked the damn clickbait. I’ve shared stuff on social media without reading it completley through. I’ve prioritized speed over accuracy. We all have. And that’s how we got here.

I was having coffee with a friend last Tuesday—let’s call her Sarah— and she told me she got her ‘news’ from Instagram reels. Instagram reels! I mean, come on. That’s like getting your nutrition from a bag of gummy bears. Sure, it’s tasty, but it’s not gonna do you any good in the long run.

The Algorithm is Eating Our Souls

Here’s the thing about algorithms. They don’t care about truth. They care about engagement. And engagement, as we all know, comes from outrage, controversy, and sensationalism. So that’s what we get. A steady diet of outrage, controversy, and sensationalism.

I was at a conference in Austin a few months back, and this data scientist—let’s call him Dave—told me something that stuck with me. He said, ‘Linda, the algorithm doesn’t give a damn about your feelings. It’s just doing its job, which is to keep you engaged. And if that means feeding you a diet of pure, unadulterated garbage, then that’s what it’s gonna do.’

Which… yeah. Fair enough. But that doesn’t mean we have to like it.

And Don’t Even Get Me Started on the Comments Section

Oh, the comments section. The cesspool of humanity. The dumpster fire of discourse. I swear, every time I read the comments, I lose a little bit of faith in humanity. It’s like people forget that there’s a real human being on the other side of that screen. A real human being with feelings, and thoughts, and a family, and a life.

I remember this one time, I wrote an article about the local school board election. Nothing controversial, just a straightforward report on the candidates and their platforms. And the comments? Oh, it was a bloodbath. People were calling each other names, making personal attacks, spreading lies and misinformation. It was like watching a car crash in slow motion. You couldn’t look away, but you wished you could.

But There’s Hope

Now, I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that I have all the answers. Because I don’t. But I do know this: we have to start taking responsibility. We have to start holding ourselves and each other accountable. We have to start demanding better.

And that starts with supporting quality journalism. It starts with reading past the headline. It starts with having difficult conversations with our friends and family about the importance of truth and accuracy. It starts with remembering that there’s a real human being on the other side of that screen.

And, look, I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. It’s not. It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be messy. It’s gonna be uncomfortable. But it’s necessary. Because the alternative is a world where truth is whatever the algorithm says it is. And that’s a world I don’t wanna live in.

So, let’s do better. Let’s be better. Let’s remember what’s at stake. Because the news might be broken, but it’s not beyond repair. And if we all commit—if we all make a committment to doing better—then maybe, just maybe, we can fix it.

Anyway, that’s enough from me. I’m gonna go have a drink and try to forget about the comments section.

About the Author: Linda Chen has been a journalist for over 20 years, working at major publications and covering everything from local politics to international affairs. She’s opinionated, passionate, and not afraid to call out bullshit when she sees it. When she’s not writing, you can find her drinking coffee, yelling at her TV, or trying to explain to her cat why it can’t have more treats.