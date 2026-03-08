Minnesota Governor Tim Walz may not be a household name for many Americans, according to a recent national NPR/PBS/Marist poll. The poll revealed that 71% of Americans either haven’t heard of Walz or don’t have an opinion of him. However, in his home state of Minnesota, Walz is fairly popular with 54% of registered voters approving of his job performance as governor.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, another top contender to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, also faces limited name recognition, with 53% of Americans saying they haven’t heard of him. Shapiro’s approval rating in Pennsylvania stands at 56%.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial for both parties to introduce and define Tim Walz to the American public as he steps into the spotlight as Harris’ running mate. Many voters will be learning about him for the first time, and it will be important for his approval ratings to increase.

While Walz’s popularity is on the rise, recent polls show that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s favorability has declined since his selection as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. Vance’s net rating dropped from minus-3 points to minus-9 points following his selection.

The political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential race has been tumultuous, with significant events such as an assassination attempt on Trump, the Republican convention, and President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 campaign. The selection of Tim Walz as Harris’ running mate marks a new chapter in the race, resetting the dynamics and creating a more competitive environment.

As the 2024 election continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how Tim Walz’s visibility and popularity evolve on the national stage. With voters across the country getting to know him, his performance as Harris’ running mate will play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the election.