During a campaign event in Arizona, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of “border security and stability” in addressing the ongoing challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border. Harris, who has faced criticism from former President Trump regarding illegal immigration, made her first visit to the border since 2021, where she outlined stricter measures she would implement to regulate border entry.

Harris, speaking to a crowd in Douglas, Arizona, highlighted the need for the United States to set and enforce rules at the border as a sovereign nation. She acknowledged the nation’s history as a land of immigrants and emphasized the contributions of generations of people from diverse backgrounds to the American story.

Expanding on the Biden administration’s policies, Harris expressed her commitment to further restricting border access outside of official ports of entry. During her visit to a port of entry near the campaign event, Harris walked along the border fence with Border Patrol agents and discussed ways to enhance border security measures. She advocated for increased hiring of officers and the implementation of additional fentanyl detection systems at entry points.

Harris rejected the notion of a false choice between securing the border and creating a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system, emphasizing the importance of addressing both aspects simultaneously. She called for comprehensive immigration reform that would address longstanding issues in the asylum system, legal immigration process, and provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented individuals, including farm workers and “Dreamers.”

The issue of immigration reform has long been a challenge for both political parties, with attempts at bipartisan solutions often facing obstacles. Earlier this year, a bipartisan proposal that included increased funding for border security and foreign aid for Ukraine fell short of comprehensive reform goals. Harris reiterated her commitment to overcoming political divisions and finding solutions to immigration issues that have persisted for too long.

Former President Trump has been vocal in his criticism of Harris and the Biden administration’s handling of immigration, citing data on convicted criminals in the country illegally as a cause for concern. Trump’s claims have fueled partisan debates on the effectiveness of border security measures and the impact of illegal immigration on public safety.

As the debate on immigration intensifies, Harris’ visit to the border and her focus on addressing border security issues reflect the significance of the issue in the upcoming election. The Biden administration’s efforts to restrict asylum claims and reduce border encounters have garnered both support and criticism, with Republicans highlighting the need for stronger border security measures.

In response to concerns raised by families affected by crimes committed by individuals in the country illegally, Harris’ campaign released an ad addressing immigration issues in Arizona. The visit to the Southern border less than two months before the election underscores the importance of the issue in shaping voters’ decisions.

Overall, Harris’ emphasis on “border security and stability” during her campaign event in Arizona highlights the complex challenges facing the U.S.-Mexico border and the need for comprehensive immigration reform to address these issues effectively. As the debate on immigration continues to evolve, the role of border security and immigration policies will remain central to the national dialogue.