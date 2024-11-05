In a desolate area of high desert near Mexico City, a group of migrants were seen walking along railroad tracks, hoping to catch a freight train heading closer to the United States. They expressed minimal knowledge of the U.S. presidential election that was just days away and the impact it may have on them. Santiago Marulanda, a migrant from Venezuela, shared his thoughts saying, “Whoever wins, wins. But I know this: Whoever the victor, things won’t be easy for us as immigrants.”

The issue of illegal immigration has been a focal point in the presidential race, with former President Trump promising to deport millions of individuals he refers to as “invaders” and “criminals.” Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has pledged to reduce illegal entries. Despite the political rhetoric, Kevin Ociel Canaca, a migrant from Honduras, expressed resilience, stating, “If you’re a migrant, you’re going to suffer whoever is president.”

During the Biden administration’s first three years, record numbers of asylum seekers arrived at the U.S. border. President Biden implemented strict asylum restrictions in June, leading to a significant decrease in migrant entries. Mexican authorities have collaborated with the U.S. in intercepting northbound travelers, detaining nearly a million migrants in the first eight months of the year. Instead of deporting them, most migrants are transported to Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala.

Yancarlis Caldera, a migrant from Venezuela, shared her challenging journey through Mexico, facing various obstacles from authorities and criminal elements. Many migrants, including Caldera, reside in a makeshift tent city in Mexico City, hoping to secure an asylum appointment through the CBP One app. With limited appointments and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election, the urgency to reach the border has intensified.

Despite the risks and uncertainties, migrants along the train tracks north of Mexico City remain determined to make their way to the U.S. border. Dinorah López Rojas, who traveled from Guatemala with her family, highlighted the importance of their journey, stating, “I just hope we don’t get sent back after risking so much.”

As the train approached, signaling a potential opportunity to continue their journey, migrants like López and her family remained steadfast in their pursuit of a better life. The determination and resilience displayed by these individuals underscore the challenges faced by migrants seeking refuge and opportunities in the United States.