We’re All Addicted, Including Me

Let me tell you something, folks. I’ve been in this game for over two decades. I’ve seen the news industry evolve from bulky newsprint to tiny little pixels on your phone. And honestly? It’s a mess. I’m a mess. We’re all a mess.

I remember sitting in a conference in Austin back in 2008, listening to some tech guru (let’s call him Marcus) talk about how ‘the internet is gonna change everything.’ I rolled my eyes. I mean, come on, how much could it really change? Spoiler alert: alot.

Now, I’m that guy. The one glued to his phone, refreshing the news app every 36 seconds. I told my friend Linda the other day, ‘I think I have a problem.’ She laughed and said, ‘You think? You’re worse than me, and I check the news in the bathroom.’ Which… yeah. Fair enough.

But Here’s the Thing

We’re not just addicted to news. We’re addicted to the drama. The outrage. The constant committment to being outraged about something new every 12 hours. It’s exhausting.

I was talking to a colleague named Dave last Tuesday. He said, ‘You know what’s weird? I don’t even remember half the stuff I read. I just know it made me mad.’ And that’s the truth. We’re not retaining information. We’re just retaining feelings.

And look, I get it. News is important. It’s how we stay informed. But it’s also become a never-ending cycle of physicaly draining content. It’s like a bad relationship. You know it’s not good for you, but you can’t stop checking in to see what’s happening.

The Algorithm Trap

Here’s where it gets tricky. The algorithms. They know us too well. They know what makes us click, what makes us stay, what makes us share. And they feed us that stuff over and over again.

I read this interesting article a few months back about how our brains are wired to seek out drama. It's like we can't help it. And the algorithms? They're just giving us what we want.

So, what do we do? I’m not sure but maybe we need to take a step back. Maybe we need to be more intentional about what we consume. Maybe we need to teach ourselves to put the phone down and go for a walk instead.

But Wait, There’s More

And don’t even get me started on the fake news stuff. I mean, come on. It’s 2023. How are we still dealing with this? I had a friend (let’s call her Sarah) who swore up and down that she read it in a reputable source. I asked her, ‘Sarah, what’s the source?’ She told me, ‘Uh, Facebook?’ I facepalmed so hard I think I gave myself a concussion.

Look, I’m not saying we should all become news anchors or something. But maybe we should start thinking a little more critically about what we read. Maybe we should start asking questions instead of just believing everything we see.

A Personal Anecdote

I remember one time, about three months ago, I was at 11:30pm, scrolling through my news feed. I saw this headline: ‘Local Man Turns Into Giant Ant, Flies to Moon.’ I laughed, of course. But then I thought, ‘Wait, is this real?’ I clicked on it. It was from some random blog. I mean, come on. Who falls for this stuff?

But then I thought about it. How many times have I seen something like that and just believed it? How many times have I shared something without even checking the source? It’s embarassing. But it’s also human.

So What Now?

I don’t have all the answers. Honestly, I’m still figuring it out myself. But I think the first step is admitting we have a problem. The second step is probably trying to do something about it.

Maybe it’s unfollowing a few accounts. Maybe it’s setting a timer for news consumption. Maybe it’s just taking a break and going outside. I don’t know. But something’s gotta give.

And look, I’m not saying we should all become hermits and live in the woods. But maybe we should start being a little more mindful about what we consume. Maybe we should start thinking a little more critically about the news we read.

It’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna take some effort. But it’s worth it. Trust me.

About the Author: Jane Thompson has been a senior magazine editor for over 20 years. She’s worked for major publications and has seen the news industry evolve firsthand. She’s also a self-proclaimed news addict, currently trying to cut back on her screen time.