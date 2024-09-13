United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticized the Security Council for its inaction in addressing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Guterres described the Security Council as an “outdated,” “unfair,” and “ineffective system” that has failed to fulfill its mandate of ensuring international peace and security.

Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal who has been leading the UN since 2017, expressed his frustration with the Security Council’s inability to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. He emphasized that the council’s permanent members’ veto power has consistently hindered its ability to effectively address these conflicts.

The Security Council, established in the aftermath of World War II, was intended to serve as a mechanism for maintaining global peace and security. However, Guterres lamented that the council’s structure does not align with the realities of the contemporary world. He highlighted the council’s failure to resolve the conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine as evidence of its shortcomings.

Despite the Security Council’s shortcomings, Guterres praised the UN’s humanitarian agencies for their continued efforts to provide essential services to those affected by the conflicts. He acknowledged the challenges faced by UN staff in the field, particularly those from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, due to the council’s failure to address the conflicts effectively.

Guterres expressed his concern about the impact of the Security Council’s inaction on the credibility of the UN as a whole. He noted that the failure to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza has hindered the work of UN agencies on the ground and undermined the organization’s reputation.

In discussing the situation in Gaza, Guterres highlighted the resilience of UNRWA staff in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees despite the challenges they face. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by UNRWA staff in Gaza and emphasized the agency’s crucial role in delivering humanitarian support to the people of Gaza.

Guterres also addressed the challenges posed by Israel’s actions in Gaza, including the obstacles and harassment faced by UN humanitarian agencies. He called for greater cooperation and support from the international community to enable UN agencies to deliver aid effectively to those in need.

The UN chief emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for violations of international law and human rights to account. He criticized the culture of impunity that exists in many conflict zones, where perpetrators are able to act without fear of consequences.

Guterres called on the United States to exert pressure on Israel to end its assault on Gaza and to support efforts to achieve a two-state solution. He stressed the need for international cooperation and coordination to address the root causes of conflicts and promote peace and stability in the region.

In conclusion, Antonio Guterres’s criticism of the Security Council’s inaction in addressing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine reflects broader concerns about the council’s effectiveness in maintaining global peace and security. Despite the challenges faced by UN agencies on the ground, Guterres remains committed to supporting their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need. He calls for greater accountability and cooperation among the international community to address the root causes of conflicts and promote lasting peace in conflict-affected regions.