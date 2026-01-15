JD Vance recently made some false claims about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s military service, suggesting that Walz dropped out of the Army when asked to go to Iraq. However, this claim has been debunked, and it’s clear that Vance is trying to discredit Walz in a desperate attempt to boost his own political campaign.

Tim Walz served honorably in the Army National Guard for 24 years, providing support to American combat troops during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He made the decision to retire from the Guard in 2005 to run for Congress, where he continued to support the military as a member of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs committees.

On the other hand, JD Vance served in the Marine Corps for four years but was never in combat. Despite this, he has tried to attack Walz’s military service in a misguided attempt to gain political advantage. It’s worth noting that Vance’s smear campaign is reminiscent of the tactics used against Vietnam veteran John Kerry during his presidential campaign in 2004.

Kerry, a decorated war hero, faced similar attacks from Republicans who tried to discredit his military service and portray him as a fraud. The term “swiftboating” was coined to describe this type of character assassination, and it seems that Vance is following in the same footsteps by attacking Walz.

It’s ironic that Vance, who has never been in combat, is trying to undermine the credibility of a fellow veteran like Walz. This kind of behavior is disrespectful to all those who have served in the military and risked their lives for their country. Voters should be aware of Vance’s tactics and question his integrity as a candidate.

In a political landscape where honesty and integrity are often in short supply, it’s crucial for voters to see through the falsehoods and make informed decisions. Attacks on a candidate’s military service are not only disrespectful but also a distraction from the real issues that matter to the American people.

As the election season heats up, it’s essential for voters to focus on the policies and values that candidates stand for, rather than falling for cheap shots and smear campaigns. JD Vance’s attempt to discredit Tim Walz’s military service should be seen for what it is – a desperate and pathetic ploy to gain political advantage at the expense of a true American hero. Voters deserve better than this kind of behavior from their elected officials.