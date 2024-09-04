Charged Ex-Aide to NY Governors as Chinese Government Agent

A former New York state government official who worked for the former governor Andrew Cuomo and current governor, Kathy Hochul, was charged on Tuesday with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in a sprawling indictment.

Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Hochul, was arrested on Tuesday morning along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $3.5m home on Long Island. The pair pleaded not guilty to criminal charges before magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in Brooklyn. Kuo ordered Sun released on $1.5m bond and Hu on $500,000 bond. Their next court appearance is 25 September.

Prosecutors said Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor’s office, shaped New York governmental messaging to align with the priorities of the Chinese government, and attempted to facilitate a trip to China for a high-level politician in New York.

In return, she and her husband received benefits including help for Hu’s China-based business activities and undisclosed tickets to performances by visiting Chinese orchestra and ballet groups, the indictment says. A Chinese government official’s personal chef prepared “Nanjing-style salted ducks” that were delivered to Sun’s parents’ home, it adds.

The couple then laundered the financial proceeds, using them to buy their property in Manhasset, a condominium in Hawaii for $1.9m, and luxury cars including a 2024 Ferrari, the indictment says.

Allegations of Illegal Activities

Sun faces eight counts, including failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and money laundering conspiracy. Hu faces three counts: money-laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as deputy chief of staff within the state executive chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the country’s communist party,” US attorney Breon Peace said. “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars.”

Sun’s lawyer Jarrod Schaeffer told reporters after the hearing on Tuesday: “Our client is understandably upset that these charges have been brought.”

A spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Details of the Indictment

The indictment outlines a series of exchanges Sun had with officials in the Chinese consulate in New York in January 2021, when Cuomo was still governor and Hochul was lieutenant governor. Neither leader is named in the document, but they are instead referred to as “Politician-1” and “Politician-2.”

After Chinese officials requested a lunar new year video from the governor, Sun said Hochul could probably do it and asked for “talking points of things you want her to mention.”

“Mostly holiday wishes and hope for friendship and cooperation / Nothing too political,” an official told her, according to the indictment.

Sun later told a different official that she had argued with Hochul’s speechwriter over the draft because the speechwriter insisted on mentioning the “Uyghur situation” in China. She promised that she would not let that happen, and the final speech did not mention the Muslim ethnic minority, according to the indictment.

The FBI searched the couple’s $3.5m home in Manhasset in late July but declined to release details at the time.

Professional Background and Employment History

Sun worked in state government for about 15 years, holding jobs in Cuomo’s administration and eventually becoming Hochul’s deputy chief of staff, according to her LinkedIn profile. In November 2022, Sun took a job at the New York labor department as deputy commissioner for strategic business development, but she left that job months later in March 2023, the profile said.

A statement from a spokesperson for Hochul’s office said the administration fired Sun after “discovering evidence of misconduct.”

“This individual was hired by the executive chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement, and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” the statement reads.

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Sun and Hu live in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill. The couple bought the house in 2021 but placed it in a trust earlier this year, records show.

Implications of the Charges

