President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his plans to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a well-known heart surgeon and former TV host, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This decision has sparked controversy as Oz, who lacks experience in running a government agency, has been criticized for promoting pseudoscience by many health experts.

If confirmed by the Senate, Dr. Oz will be responsible for overseeing programs that provide health coverage to over 160 million Americans, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Trump praised Oz, stating that he believes he will work towards ensuring that all Americans receive high-quality healthcare.

Interestingly, Trump also mentioned that Dr. Oz will collaborate closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Together, they aim to combat what Trump referred to as the “illness industrial complex” and address chronic diseases that impact the nation.

Despite his fame as a celebrity physician, Dr. Oz has faced criticism for endorsing questionable alternative medicine and unproven weight loss products. His past TV appearances have raised concerns among fellow physicians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when he promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. Additionally, Dr. Oz was scolded by a senator in 2014 for hyping weight loss products on his show.

Following Trump’s announcement, public health experts expressed their disapproval of Dr. Oz’s nomination. Many took to social media to voice their concerns, citing his promotion of conspiracy theories and fringe medical ideas as reasons why he is unfit to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

It is important to note that Dr. Oz previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, where he positioned himself as a moderate Republican. Despite Trump’s endorsement, he was defeated by a Democratic candidate.

Reproductive rights groups have also raised alarm about Dr. Oz’s nomination, particularly his stance on abortion rights. With his celebration of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, concerns have been raised about his potential impact on family planning services offered through state Medicaid programs.

In selecting Dr. Oz, Trump continues his trend of nominating unconventional TV personalities to key positions in his administration. This move follows his nominations of other media figures like Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy to lead the Department of Defense and the Department of Transportation, respectively.

Overall, Dr. Oz’s nomination has generated mixed reactions, with supporters praising his commitment to improving healthcare while critics question his qualifications and past controversies. The Senate confirmation process will likely shed more light on the potential implications of his appointment to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.