In the heart of West Africa lies a land where the world’s finest cocoa beans are grown— Ivory Coast. Recently, Chinese investment has surged in this region, leading to the establishment of new processing factories in both Ivory Coast and Ghana. Specifically, China Light Industry Nanning Design Engineering has completed the construction of Ivory Coast’s largest cocoa plant and a cocoa bean warehouse on the outskirts of Abidjan, the nation’s economic capital. These developments stem from two agreements inked between the Chinese company and Ivory Coast in 2019, with the other processing plant located in the coastal city of San Pedro.

The Chinese government allocated a substantial sum of US$199.9 million to fund the construction of these plants, each boasting an annual processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes (55,100 tons). Additionally, China Light Industry Nanning Design Engineering committed to erecting cocoa warehouses in both locations, capable of storing 140,000 tonnes and 160,000 tonnes respectively. As part of the agreement, 40 percent of the output from these processing plants is slated to be sold to Chinese companies.

Ivory Coast holds the title of the world’s largest cocoa bean producer, responsible for approximately 40 percent of global cocoa production and exports. These raw cocoa beans, essential to the creation of chocolate, stand as the country’s primary export product. Despite this significant role in the global cocoa industry, only a fraction of the revenue generated from the chocolate confectionery market actually makes its way back to cocoa-exporting countries. In 2024, this market raked in a staggering US$133.6 billion in revenue as reported by the German data platform Statista.

Tang Chong, the project manager overseeing the Abidjan cocoa processing plant, shared insights with journalists who toured the facility last year. He emphasized that the project was poised to bolster Ivory Coast’s cocoa processing capacity and facilitate the training of a greater number of skilled workers to support this crucial industry.

China’s Investment Impact on Ivory Coast’s Cocoa Industry

The influx of Chinese investment into Ivory Coast’s cocoa industry marks a significant turning point for the nation’s economy. With the establishment of new processing plants and cocoa warehouses, Ivory Coast is set to enhance its cocoa processing capabilities on a grand scale. The partnership between China and Ivory Coast not only promises economic benefits for both parties but also holds the potential to uplift the local workforce through enhanced training opportunities and technological advancements in cocoa processing.

The Global Chocolate Market and the Role of Cocoa-Exporting Countries

The global chocolate market’s impressive revenue figures underscore the importance of cocoa-exporting countries like Ivory Coast in the larger industry landscape. While these nations play a crucial role in the production of chocolate’s key ingredient, cocoa, they often receive a disproportionately small share of the overall market profits. As China’s investment in Ivory Coast’s cocoa industry unfolds, it raises questions about how such partnerships can reshape the dynamics of the global chocolate market and potentially create a more equitable distribution of wealth among cocoa-exporting nations.

As China’s chocolate factory strategy takes root in Ivory Coast, the future of the nation’s cocoa industry appears poised for transformation. With new processing plants, advanced cocoa warehouses, and increased collaboration between Chinese companies and local producers, Ivory Coast is on the brink of a new chapter in its cocoa production narrative. The potential for growth, economic development, and enhanced industry standards beckons on the horizon, signaling a promising future for this vital sector of the Ivorian economy.