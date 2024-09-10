China’s Communist Party, with its massive membership exceeding 99 million individuals, is a powerful force in the nation’s political landscape. However, not all members meet the party’s standards, leading to the need for expulsion of those deemed unfit for continued membership. While the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection handles cases of corruption, criminal behavior, and disloyalty, there is another category of troublesome members that require attention: those who may not have broken any laws but fail to embody the ideals of communism.

Identifying the Problematic Members

In a country where adherence to communist ideology is paramount, the Communist Party of China faces the challenge of maintaining the purity of its membership. The party’s leadership is keen on ensuring that all members adhere to the principles of socialism and follow the party’s directives without question. This includes displaying unwavering loyalty to the party, upholding the values of communism, and actively contributing to the party’s goals.

One of the key issues that the party faces is the presence of slackers within its ranks. These individuals may hold party membership but fail to actively participate in party activities, contribute to the party’s objectives, or demonstrate a commitment to the party’s values. While not necessarily engaging in criminal behavior, slackers are seen as a liability to the party’s reputation and effectiveness.

Dealing with Superstitious Beliefs

In addition to slackers, the Communist Party of China is also targeting members who hold superstitious beliefs. The party views superstition as antithetical to the principles of communism, which promote rationality, science, and materialism. Superstition is seen as a relic of the past, incompatible with the party’s vision of a modern, progressive China.

Members who engage in superstitious practices, such as consulting fortune-tellers, practicing feng shui, or participating in religious rituals, are considered to be in violation of party discipline. The party sees these beliefs as a threat to its authority and as a potential source of dissent. As such, members who are found to hold superstitious beliefs may face expulsion from the party.

Steps to Lose Membership in China’s Communist Party

For members who find themselves at risk of losing their membership in the Communist Party of China, there are several steps that may lead to expulsion. These steps are designed to ensure that only those who are committed to the party’s principles and objectives remain within its ranks.

1. Lack of Participation: Members who fail to actively participate in party activities, meetings, and events may be seen as disengaged and lacking in commitment. This can raise concerns about their dedication to the party and its goals.

2. Violation of Party Discipline: Engaging in behaviors that go against party discipline, such as corruption, dishonesty, or disloyalty, can lead to expulsion from the party. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has a zero-tolerance policy towards such violations.

3. Superstitious Beliefs: Members who hold superstitious beliefs or engage in practices that are deemed incompatible with communist ideology may be targeted for expulsion. The party’s stance on superstition is clear, and members are expected to adhere to its principles.

Overall, the Communist Party of China is committed to maintaining the integrity of its membership and ensuring that all members uphold the values of communism. By identifying and expelling problematic members, the party aims to strengthen its position and advance its goals for the benefit of the Chinese people.