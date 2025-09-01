Simone Biles Wins Gold, Sunisa Lee Takes Bronze in Olympic Gymnastics

Simone Biles has once again claimed victory in the all-around gymnastics finals at the Paris Olympics. Biles, at 27 years old, secured her ninth gold medal, making her the oldest women’s gymnastics champion since 1952. Her teammate, Sunisa Lee, also made history by winning the bronze, becoming the first woman to follow a gold in the all-around event at one Games with a medal in the same event at the following Olympics since Nadia Comaneci in 1976 and ’80.

In the final scores, Biles finished with 59.131, followed by Andrade with 57.932 and Lee with 56.465. During her bar routine, Biles faced a moment of difficulty with a transition error, disrupting her momentum and forcing her to readjust. Despite this, Biles managed to recover and deliver a strong performance.

The competition began at 6:15 p.m. CEST and was available for viewing on NBC or the Peacock app. Biles made a last-minute decision to include her signature Yurchenko double pike vault in the finals, earning a significant 15.766 score. This decision proved crucial in securing her victory, especially after the earlier mistake on bars.

Biles expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to compete and her appreciation for the sport, emphasizing the significance of her accomplishment. Rebeca Andrade, who clinched the silver medal, reflected on her hard work and the joy she experienced during the competition.

Looking ahead, Biles still has the chance to win medals in the individual events of vault, beam, and floor. The schedule for the remaining gymnastics events includes various finals for both men and women over the next few days.

Notable figures like Stephen Curry praised the remarkable performances of Biles and Lee, highlighting their incredible athleticism and skill. Biles, known for her GOAT necklace symbolizing the “Greatest Of All Time,” shared her perspective on being considered one of the greatest athletes globally.

Despite the intense competition, Biles maintained a positive attitude and expressed her admiration for her fellow athletes. She conveyed her fatigue competing against Andrade but remained focused on her performance. Throughout the event, Biles showcased her resilience and determination, leading to her well-deserved victory.

In summary, Simone Biles’ triumph in the all-around gymnastics finals at the Paris Olympics cements her legacy as one of the greatest athletes in the sport’s history. Her remarkable talent and perseverance continue to inspire fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a gymnastics icon.