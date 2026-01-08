Vice President Harris recently made headlines with her presidential campaign’s impressive fundraising efforts. During a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia, Harris introduced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, generating a significant buzz around their partnership.

The campaign managed to raise a staggering $36 million within the first 24 hours of announcing Walz as Harris’ running mate. This achievement adds to the already record-breaking campaign contributions that the Harris team has been collecting since President Biden decided not to seek a second term.

The fundraising success has been attributed to the overwhelming grassroots support for Harris and Walz, with donors showing enthusiasm for their historic campaign. In July alone, the Harris campaign raised a total of $310 million, with $200 million pouring in within the first week following Biden’s withdrawal from the race. What’s particularly noteworthy is that two-thirds of the donations received in July were from first-time contributors, highlighting the growing interest in Harris and Walz’s campaign.

On the other side of the political spectrum, former President Trump has been actively fundraising as well. Despite facing various challenges, including an assassination attempt and legal issues, Trump managed to raise $139 million in the previous month. This amount is slightly below the $141 million raised in May but represents an increase from June’s $112 million. With the recent announcement of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention, Trump’s campaign is likely to see a further boost in donations.

As of now, the Trump campaign has not disclosed the exact amount of funds raised following Vance’s addition to the ticket. It remains to be seen how this development will impact the overall fundraising efforts and momentum for both the Harris and Trump campaigns as they gear up for the upcoming election season.