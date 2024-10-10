One man’s art was mistakenly thrown away by a maintenance worker at a museum in the Netherlands. The museum, known as LAM, was showcasing a unique art installation created by French artist Alexandre Lavet. The installation, titled “All the good times,” featured hyperrealistic pieces, including beer cans made of acrylic paint on aluminum and varnish. The museum’s director, Sietske van Zanten, explained that Lavet’s work was meant to be displayed in unexpected places to surprise and challenge visitors.

Unfortunately, a maintenance worker who was filling in for the regular technician mistakenly thought Lavet’s art pieces were trash and disposed of them in a binbag. The museum quickly realized the mistake and retrieved the discarded pieces, cleaning them and placing them near the entrance of the museum on a traditional plinth. However, the museum curator mentioned that they like to keep things dynamic and surprising for visitors, so Lavet’s work may find a new, unexpected home in the future.

Since the incident, LAM museum has been receiving a lot of attention and inquiries from visitors about Lavet’s artwork. The museum spokesperson mentioned that visitors are taking the time to appreciate the craftsmanship and stories behind the seemingly ordinary pieces, sparking conversations about the nature of art. Despite the initial mishap, the museum has embraced the unexpected turn of events and is using it as an opportunity to engage with a wider audience and spark meaningful discussions about art and perception.