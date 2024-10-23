An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder sandwiches has affected about 50 people. The outbreak started around Sept. 27, with cases reported in Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The actual number of infections may be higher as it takes time to confirm cases and many people recover without being tested.

McDonald’s has taken action by removing onions and patties used in the burgers from stores in affected states. This has led to Quarter Pounder hamburgers being temporarily unavailable in some areas. E. coli contamination is often due to poor sanitation practices, such as improper handwashing and proximity of crops to animal farms.

In 2015, a major E. coli outbreak linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill affected around 60 people nationwide, including cases in California. Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, typically appearing three to four days after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but some may develop serious kidney issues and require hospitalization.

If you experience severe E. coli symptoms like high fever, prolonged diarrhea, bloody stools, excessive vomiting, or signs of dehydration, seek medical attention promptly. It’s important to stay informed about food safety and outbreaks to protect yourself and your community. Make sure to follow proper hygiene practices and report any concerning symptoms to healthcare providers. Stay safe and stay informed!