Indonesia and Australia Strengthen Defence Partnership with ‘Significant’ Pact

Australia and Indonesia have solidified their military ties with the finalization of a new defence pact, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations. The agreement comes at a crucial time as Indonesia’s president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, is set to assume office later this year, further strengthening the partnership between the countries.

The details of the defence pact, which has been in the works since February 2023, have not been disclosed to the public. However, it is believed to include provisions for joint military drills, deployments to each other’s countries, and enhanced maritime cooperation in the disputed South China Sea. This agreement signifies a deepening of the defence cooperation between Indonesia and Australia, reflecting their shared commitment to regional security and stability.

Prabowo Subianto, who is currently Indonesia’s defence minister and will soon take office as the country’s next president on October 20, recently visited Australia on a two-day official trip. During his visit, he met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed the importance of the defence pact in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

In a press conference at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra, Prabowo expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the agreement, emphasizing the mutual benefits it will bring to both Indonesia and Australia in the future. He also highlighted the need for greater cooperation between the two countries in various areas beyond defence, such as the economy, food security, agriculture, and combating international drug trafficking.

Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles is expected to visit Jakarta in the coming days to officially sign the defence pact with his Indonesian counterpart. Marles described the agreement as one of the most significant ever negotiated between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of closer collaboration in defence matters and supporting the rules-based order in the global commons.

Enhanced Interoperability and Cooperation

The defence pact between Indonesia and Australia aims to enhance interoperability between their defence forces, increase joint military exercises, and facilitate greater cooperation in maintaining regional security. By allowing for the deployment of forces to each other’s countries, the agreement will enable closer coordination and joint operations between the Indonesian and Australian military.

Both countries recognize the strategic importance of working together to address common security challenges in the region, including maritime security in the South China Sea. The defence pact underscores their shared commitment to upholding international law and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region through cooperation and collaboration.

Challenges and Concerns

While the defence pact signifies a positive step towards strengthening the partnership between Indonesia and Australia, concerns remain over Prabowo Subianto’s human rights record. As a former military commander with a controversial past, Prabowo has faced allegations of human rights abuses, including his involvement in the kidnapping of student activists and alleged atrocities in East Timor.

Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, have called on Australian leaders to address these concerns and urge Prabowo to address Indonesia’s human rights issues, including religious freedom and LGBTQ rights. It is essential for both countries to engage in constructive dialogue on human rights issues and uphold democratic values in their partnership.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Cooperation

Despite the challenges and concerns surrounding Prabowo’s human rights record, the defence pact between Indonesia and Australia presents opportunities for enhanced cooperation in various areas. Both countries have expressed their commitment to deepening their partnership and working together on shared economic, security, and sustainability priorities.

As Indonesia prepares for a new chapter under the leadership of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, there is a renewed focus on strengthening ties with Australia and advancing mutual interests. The defence pact serves as a foundation for closer collaboration between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to regional security and stability.

In conclusion, the defence pact between Indonesia and Australia represents a significant milestone in their bilateral relationship, marking a new era of cooperation and partnership in defence and security matters. By strengthening their ties and enhancing interoperability between their defence forces, both countries are poised to address common security challenges and promote regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region.