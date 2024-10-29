The Republican National Committee is urging the Supreme Court to block Pennsylvania election officials from counting votes that were not submitted correctly through the mail. This could impact several thousand votes in a crucial state for the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump.

The RNC lawyers have filed an emergency appeal, asking the justices to overturn a recent ruling by Pennsylvania’s state supreme court. They argue that votes from voters who made mistakes in submitting their mail ballots, such as not using the required outer envelope or including a signature or date, should not be counted.

The state supreme court previously ruled that voters with paperwork errors on their mail ballots could still file a provisional ballot, which would be counted. Voting rights advocates support this decision, stating that voters should not be disenfranchised for minor mistakes.

However, Republicans view this ruling as a last-minute change in the rules and a violation of the state’s mail voting laws. They believe that counting these provisional votes could potentially impact the outcome of various elections in Pennsylvania.

If the Supreme Court does not intervene, tens of thousands of provisional votes that Republicans claim are illegal under the Election Code may be counted. This could potentially affect the results of statewide races, including the U.S. Senate race and even the Presidential Election.

The justices are expected to make a decision soon, and they may order county officials to separate the provisional votes for separate tallying. A similar situation occurred in Pennsylvania four years ago, but it did not impact the final outcome of the election.

It is crucial for the Supreme Court to address this issue promptly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold the rule of law. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for future elections and the democratic process as a whole. Voters must have confidence that their votes will be counted accurately and fairly, regardless of any procedural errors.