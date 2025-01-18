Brad Pitt’s Team Warns Public of Online Scammers

Brad Pitt’s team has issued a warning to the public after a French woman, identified as Anne, fell victim to an online scam involving someone impersonating the Oscar winner. Anne shared her harrowing experience with French media, revealing that she was conned out of over $800,000 by scammers posing as Brad Pitt on social media platforms.

How the Scammers Operated

Anne, a cancer survivor who was new to social media, detailed how the scammers first contacted her through Instagram, pretending to be Pitt’s mother before eventually posing as the actor himself. They spun a web of lies, claiming that Pitt was battling kidney cancer, facing financial difficulties due to a divorce settlement, and in need of financial assistance for medical bills.

The Impact on Anne’s Life

Despite initial doubts about the authenticity of the situation, the scammers bombarded Anne with fabricated evidence, including AI-generated images of Pitt in a hospital bed. Believing she was in a relationship with the actor, Anne unknowingly handed over her life savings, including funds from her divorce settlement. The revelation of Pitt’s real relationship with Ines de Ramon in June 2024 ultimately led Anne to realize she had been deceived.

Anne’s heartbreaking story and the doctored images of Pitt circulated online, prompting TF1 to remove the segment featuring her from their platforms due to the backlash she faced. Additionally, Pitt’s team has previously addressed similar scams involving the actor, urging fans to exercise caution when interacting with individuals claiming to be celebrities on social media.

The ordeal has taken a significant toll on Anne, who has struggled with suicidal thoughts and is now living with a friend in a cramped room, surrounded by only a few belongings. An ongoing investigation into the scam is currently underway, with authorities working to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further exploitation of unsuspecting individuals.

As we navigate the digital age, this cautionary tale serves as a stark reminder to approach online interactions with vigilance and skepticism, especially when celebrities are involved. It highlights the importance of verifying the authenticity of individuals on social media and refraining from engaging with unsolicited requests or financial transactions online. Let Anne’s story be a lesson to us all to stay vigilant and protect ourselves from falling victim to online scams.