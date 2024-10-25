As early voting continues across the country, many Americans are heading to the polls to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election. One such example is Katie Kern and her father, Robert Kern, who voted in a suburb of Las Vegas to ensure their voices are heard in the critical battleground state of Nevada.

Katie, a 40-year-old voice teacher, mentioned that she typically votes last minute but decided to vote early this year to ensure her vote is counted properly. Her father, Robert, a 66-year-old real estate worker, emphasized the importance of every vote in a tight presidential contest between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a University of Florida tracker, nearly 30 million Americans have already voted in the upcoming election. Democrats are currently leading in early voting, with 41.9% of ballots cast by registered Democrats, compared to 35.3% by Republicans.

However, the early voting numbers are not necessarily predictive of the final outcome due to various factors. The 2020 pandemic led to an expansion of early and mail voting access in many states, including California. Additionally, President Trump’s skepticism about the electoral process has influenced GOP turnout and perceptions of early voting.

Political science professor Michael McDonald highlighted the impact of Trump’s claims on Republican behavior, noting that the party historically had a higher early voting turnout. GOP attorney Ben Ginsberg criticized Trump’s baseless claims about early voting, which have created skepticism among some Republicans.

Despite these challenges, Republican efforts to encourage early voting have seen some success in places like Orange County, where the party is working to provide opportunities for voters to engage and understand the voting process.

On the Democratic side, there is a strong push for early voting, with former President Obama urging supporters to cast their ballots in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Issues like reproductive rights, the economy, immigration, and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, are motivating voters to participate in early voting.

While some voters expressed concerns about sharing their political beliefs publicly, citing fears of backlash, others like the 64-year-old Black woman working in the medical field emphasized the importance of voting based on personal values and beliefs.

Overall, early voting trends indicate high voter engagement and a diverse range of issues driving Americans to the polls before Election Day. The outcome of the election remains uncertain, but the impact of early voting on the final results will be closely watched.