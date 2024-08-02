US-China Tariffs: Business Advocate Warns of Limited Leverage
So, like, this business big shot dude from the US-China Business Council, Sean Stein, popped up at this event hosted by the US–China Education...
Chinese Carmakers Take a Step Back from Self-Driving Technology
Chinese Carmakers, who have taken a step back from self-driving technology, are changing their tune at China's largest auto show. The event started on...
European Parliament in Talks with China to Remove Sanctions
The European Parliament, who are apparently in the "final stages" of talks with China, might possibly be making moves to lift sanctions on its...
China Open to Candid Talks Amid Trade Dispute
China Embraces Open Dialogue Amid Trade TensionsChina has taken a firm stance against the weaponization of economic and trade issues, expressing a willingness to...
Lessons from China’s Warring States Period for Modern Times
In the heart of ancient China, during the Warring States Period in the fourth century BC, a gripping tale unfolded that continues to resonate...
AMD CEO Promotes DeepSeek Model Chip Compatibility in China
AMD CEO Lisa Su recently embarked on a visit to China, where she highlighted the company's pivotal role in advancing the artificial intelligence (AI)...
Manulife Appoints Chief Actuary Finch as Asia CEO
In a strategic move to solidify its presence in the growing Asian market, Manulife Financial, Canada's largest insurer, has appointed Steve Finch, the company's...
China’s Spending Boost and Cancer Treatment: SCMP Daily Highlights
China's Spending Boost and Cancer Treatment: SCMP Daily HighlightsToday, let's dive into some of the most significant stories coming out of China as reported...
Hong Kong’s Key Role in Evolving Global Trade
In a recent media briefing in Hong Kong, Jose Vinals, the outgoing group chairman of Standard Chartered, shared insights on the evolving global trade...
US Military Contractor’s Use of Chinese-Made Jet Engine Concerns
US Defense Contractor's Alleged Use of Chinese-Made Jet Engine Sparks ControversyA recent video posted by California-based start-up Mach Industries has sparked controversy and raised...
Impact of Trump’s Aid Cut on South Africa-China Relations
Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has been making waves on the global stage, and his recent decision to...
China Strengthens Regional Relations with Railway Network Expansion
China's expanding railway network is not just about trains and tracks - it's about building bridges between nations. The country's advanced railway technology is...
Battle for Congolese Cobalt: China’s Dominance
In a world where global power dynamics are constantly shifting, one of the most recent battlegrounds is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the...
China signs first export deal with Laos for improved cattle.
China and Laos have taken a significant step forward in the world of cattle farming, signing their first-ever export deal that promises to revolutionize...
Can China Claim Moral High Ground on Women’s Rights Amid US...
In September 1995, at the United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women, a powerful message reverberated through the halls. “If there is one message...
Chinese Hiker Earns $41,000 Guiding Tourists Up Mountain
A young man from China, aged 26, managed to pocket a substantial sum of over 300,000 yuan (equivalent to US$41,000) in earnings last year...
China Summons Walmart Executives, AI vs Human Pilots: SCMP Highlights
In a recent turn of events, China has summoned Walmart executives for regulatory talks in response to the escalating trade tensions triggered by US...
China’s Energy Security Update: Scientist’s Death in SCMP Highlights
China's Energy Security: A Closer Look at the Latest DevelopmentsRecently, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) shed light on some of the most significant...
Brics Nations Divided on US Dollar Replacement: India Shows No Interest
India's stance on the replacement of the US dollar within the Brics grouping of emerging economies has sparked discussions and debates worldwide. During a...
Ukraine’s Path to Peace: Looking Beyond the US
After the recent events at the White House and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it has become clear that the United States is no...
China’s Energy Supply Secure with Diversified Imports
China has made significant strides in fortifying its energy security by adopting a strategic approach to diversifying its imports. This move has been instrumental...
China’s Nuclear Technology Drive: SCMP Daily Highlights
China's Ambitious Nuclear Technology Drive: A Path to Economic GrowthChina's nuclear technology drive is gearing up to revolutionize industries and supercharge economic growth, with...
China’s Top Companies Shift Away from 996 Work Culture
In late February, a significant shift in work culture has been observed among China's top companies, with DJI, the country's leading drone manufacturer, taking...
TSMC Sales Surge in Early 2025, Boosting AI Prospects
In the fast-paced world of technology, the latest news from TSMC is making waves. The world's largest contract chip manufacturer has seen a significant...
Chinese Bankers Advised to Stop Flaunting Wealth in Guidelines
Chinese Bankers Advised to Maintain Modesty in Light of New GuidelinesIn an effort to reshape the financial industry's culture, the Securities Association of China...
Boosting China’s Gig Worker Training to Curb Unemployment
In an effort to combat rising unemployment rates in China, Gig workers and vocational training have taken the spotlight as top priorities this year....
China’s Advances in Space Technology Raise US Concerns
China's Advancements in Space Technology Spark US ConcernsRecent developments in China's space technology have caught the attention of American experts, raising concerns about a...
Chinese Parents Face Uncertainty for US-Born Babies Under Trump Order
In California, Rainnie, a 27-year-old Chinese woman, found herself in a state of urgency as she awaited the arrival of her baby. Her due...
China’s Economic Transition: Winners and Losers Identified
As China's political elite convene for the annual legislative sessions, the focus shifts to the forces shaping the country's economic policies for the upcoming...
TSMC’s Arizona Investment: Concerns for Taiwan’s Semiconductor Industry
Summary:The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning a massive investment of at least US$100 billion in Arizona over the next few years to...
Chinese Vaccine Effectively Reduces Artery Plaque Build-Up
Chinese researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. A team of experts has...
Ukrainians in China React to Trump-Zelensky Spat
In the midst of an already tense diplomatic atmosphere between the US and Ukraine, President Donald Trump's recent remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian...
Renewed US-China trade war benefits Brazilian farmers
Brazilian Farmers Find Opportunity Amidst US-China Trade TensionsAmidst the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, Brazilian farmers are seizing a unique...
Why Trustworthy News Sources Are Essential for U.S. Citizens in Today’s...
In an age where news is just a click away, distinguishing reliable news sources from sensational headlines and misleading information has never been more...
TSMC Lawsuit Challenges Dodging Trump Tariffs
A tech giant, TSMC, is making headlines after announcing a whopping $100 billion investment in Arizona to build five factories over the next four...
World’s First Carbon-Based AI Chip: Chinese Scientists Breakthrough
Chinese scientists have recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the world of computing by developing the very first carbon-based microchip capable of running artificial...
China’s Export Growth Slows Due to US Tariffs
China's Export Growth Slows Amid US TariffsChina's export growth has hit a speed bump in the early months of 2025, marking a notable slowdown...
Shenzhen: China’s Humanoid Robotics Hub with Unitree Partnership
Shenzhen, the bustling tech hub in southern China, is making waves in the world of humanoid robotics with a new partnership that is set...
Lu Shaye criticizes Trump’s treatment of Europe
China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, expressed deep concern over President Donald Trump's treatment of American allies in Europe. During a panel...
China’s ‘Hacker for Hire’ Network: US Cyberattack Concerns
Summary: The US Department of Justice has indicted 12 Chinese nationals, including government officials, employees from a Chinese tech company, and members of an...
China’s Innovation Drive Amid US Spending Cuts: SCMP Daily Highlights
China and US Clash in Innovation Drive: A Tale of Two EconomiesOn a fateful Wednesday, two powerhouse nations stood at the crossroads of economic...
China increases spending as Trump plans budget cuts
In a world where economic landscapes are constantly shifting, two global superpowers have taken center stage with vastly different visions for the future. On...
China’s Top Legislature Unveils Economic Targets: Li Qiang Announces
Premier Li Qiang is set to reveal China's economic targets during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature....
Sale of CK Hutchison Panama Canal Unit Amid Trump Pressure
CK Hutchison Holdings has recently made headlines with its decision to sell control of a unit operating ports near the Panama Canal, following pressure...
AI accessibility and equity emphasized by Chinese official
Chinese Official Advocates for AI Access for AllLou Qinjian, the spokesperson for China's top legislature, emphasized the importance of making technological innovations like artificial...
China: A Unique Economic Challenge for US Trade Goals
The Trump administration recently unveiled its 2025 Trade Policy Agenda to Congress, emphasizing China as a "unique economic challenge" in the global economic landscape....
China’s Role in a Multipolar World
China's Growing Influence in a Shifting Global LandscapeThe latest Munich Security Report, titled "Multipolarisation," marks a significant shift in the geopolitical order. Following previous...
China’s Opportunity: Capitalizing on Trump-Zelensky Rift in West
China’s Opportunity: Seizing the Moment Amid Trump-Zelensky DiscordIn the wake of the recent contentious discussions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Chemistry Thriving in China, Dying in US: Power Shift
In a world where scientific innovation reigns supreme, a seismic shift in global leadership is taking place. The latest data from the Nature Index,...
China’s Top Economic Agenda at ‘Two Sessions’ Explained
China's Top Economic Agenda at 'Two Sessions' ExplainedChina’s top policymakers are gearing up for the annual “two sessions” in Beijing this week, marking the...
Canada Extends Mineral Exploration Tax Credit for 2 Years
Canada's mineral exploration tax credit, a vital lifeline for the mining industry, has been extended for two additional years, announced by Natural Resources Minister...
Chinese Investors in Overseas Property: Current Trends and Impacts
In recent years, a significant shift has occurred in the landscape of Chinese investors in overseas property, impacting both individuals and markets worldwide. Stephen...
Reviving Oil Lifeline: China’s Hope Amid South Sudan Crisis
South Sudan, the world's youngest country, has been facing a severe economic crisis as oil exports, which account for over 90 percent of its...
DeepSeek Mania: China’s Prescription and Parenting Trend
The buzz surrounding China's DeepSeek chatbot has transcended its initial entertainment value, making waves in the medical field and prompting more individuals in China...
China Media Highlights Russia’s Response to Trump-Zelensky Clash
In a recent development that has captured global attention, China's state broadcaster CCTV has highlighted Russia's intriguing response to the clash between US President...
Taiwan’s Defense Spending Plan: Impact on US Relations
Taiwan's Defense Spending Plan: Navigating US RelationsTaiwan's recent decision to elevate defense spending to a minimum of 3 percent of its gross domestic product...
China’s PMI Data Shows Positive Growth in February
China's manufacturing sector has shown signs of positive growth in February, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) hitting a three-month high of 50.2. This...
Ne Zha 2 and DeepSeek: Inspiring Brighter Future in China
At the dawn of 2025, amidst the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and China, many harbored doubts about the future trajectory...
China-Russia Friendship: Xi’s Message to Kremlin Aide
Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Kremlin aide Sergei Shoigu met on Friday to reaffirm the strong bond between China and Russia, describing their...
WWII Anniversary: China Military Parade with Putin Attendence
China is gearing up to host a momentous event this year—a rare military parade to honor the 80th anniversary of the end of World...
Chinese Navy Launches Data Unit for Enhanced Decision Making
The Chinese Navy Enhances Decision-Making with New Data UnitIn a strategic move to bolster decision-making capabilities, the Chinese military has established a cutting-edge data...
China Enhances Military Regulations for War Readiness.
China Strengthens Military Regulations to Boost War ReadinessIn a significant move, Beijing has recently unveiled a set of amendments to the regulations governing the...
Counter China’s Belt and Road Projects: Trump Seeks Big Deals
President Trump, in his latest move to counter China's Belt and Road projects, has set his sights on striking big deals with key allies....
New Zealand Foreign Minister Meets China’s Wang Yi in Beijing
New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, recently met with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing to discuss strengthening their partnership and addressing specific...
US Ambiguity on Defending Taiwan Against China Attack
US Ambiguity on Defending Taiwan Against China AttackUS President Donald Trump recently faced questions about his administration's stance on defending Taiwan against a possible...
EU Trade Chief Plans Visit to China Amid Rising Tensions
EU Trade Chief to Visit China Amid Growing TensionsThe European Union's trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, is gearing up for a significant visit to China...
China supports renewed search for missing Malaysia Airlines MH370
China Pledges Support for Renewed Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines MH370In a tragic turn of events, the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, a Boeing 777...
US Deputy Defence Pick Emphasizes Cuts to Counter China Threat
At a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Stephen Feinberg, the nominee for the position of US Deputy Defense Secretary, emphasized the urgent need...
Trump open to ‘significant’ Chinese investment in US: congressman
In a recent event at the Washington-based Brookings Institution, Raja Krishnamoorthi, a prominent Illinois Democrat and ranking member of the House Select Committee on...
Chinese Missile Defence Systems Showcase at IDEX: Global Market Impact
Air-defence systems took center stage at the recent International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the latest advancements in missile defense...
Impact of AI and Chips on Consumer Firms: Hurun China 500
In Hurun China's latest ranking of the country's 500 most valuable private companies, the impact of semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) was unmistakable. While...
AI models drive increased demand for Nvidia chips in China.
In the bustling tech landscape of China, a notable trend has emerged—companies are increasingly turning to Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chip to meet...
Hangzhou, China Start-up Rivalry: Dethroning Shenzhen or Collaboration?
In the fast-paced world of Chinese innovation, a new player has emerged, challenging the long-standing dominance of Shenzhen. The southern megacity has long been...
Impact of US Port-Fee Proposals on Shipping Industry
Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have reached a boiling point with the recent proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative...
Controversy Surrounding China’s New AI Civil Servants
Local governments in China are swiftly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily operations following the debut of the DeepSeek AI model, sparking a wave...
China’s Commercial Real Estate Market Faces Foreign Exodus
China's Commercial Real Estate Market Sees Foreign ExodusAs the global economy continues to navigate through uncertain waters, the commercial real estate market in China...
US-China Rivalry Unchanged Despite Trump’s Military Shake-up
The recent shake-up within the US military leadership under President Donald Trump has stirred significant interest and speculation, particularly concerning its implications on the...
Chinese Universities Welcome US PhD Refugees: A Shift in Education
In a groundbreaking shift in the landscape of higher education, Chinese universities are making waves by welcoming Chinese undergraduates from abroad into their PhD...
Chinese Scientists Develop Missile Technology from Boeing’s Starliner Crisis
Chinese Scientists Revolutionize Rocket Technology from Boeing's Starliner CrisisIn a fascinating turn of events, Chinese researchers have leveraged a long-standing NASA dilemma – the...
Chinese Scientists Boost US Defense Technology Edge
In recent years, the landscape of the US defense industry has undergone a significant shift, impacting the contributions of Chinese-origin scientists to the field....
Putin, Xi to Discuss Riyadh Talks: Kremlin Summit
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to engage in discussions regarding the recent talks between US and Russian...
Germany’s Changing China Policy Post-Election: Uncertain Future Ahead
Germany's Shifting China Policy: Navigating Uncertainty in a Globalized WorldIn 1986, Ulrich Ackermann embarked on a career in the German machinery industry at a...
China’s Ultra-Deep Drilling for Energy Security
China's Ultra-Deep Drilling Achieves Energy MilestoneChina National Petroleum Corporation recently made headlines with the successful production of oil and gas from a groundbreaking 10,910-meter...
US-Russia Relations: Implications for China’s Security
China's Perspective on US-Russia Relations: A Closer Look at the Implications for China's SecurityIn the realm of international relations, the recent developments between the...
China-US Vice-Premier He vs. US Treasury’s Bessent: Tariffs Debate
China’s Vice-Premier, He Lifeng, recently engaged in a significant video call with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sparking a debate on tariffs and trade...
Fiscal Support for Tech Breakthroughs in China’s Finance Minister’s Pledge
Finance Minister Lan Foan has made it clear that China's commitment to advancing technology through fiscal support is a top priority for the government....
Coronavirus in Chinese Team Could Infect Humans via Same Route
A Chinese research team led by renowned virologist Shi Zhengli has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially shed light on the animal-to-human transmission...
EU trade chief optimistic on averting US tariffs post ‘intense’ talks
The European Union’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, engaged in “intense” discussions with key members of the US administration in hopes of preventing a potential...
Chinese Leader Considering Trump’s Invitation for US Visit
US President Donald Trump recently expressed his anticipation for a potential visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington, highlighting their strong relationship amidst...
Identifying China’s Top Pilots: AI Biometric Screening in PLA Air Force
China’s air force has recently implemented cutting-edge AI technology to revolutionize the screening process for potential pilots, marking a significant advancement in the People’s...
Chinese Woman Escapes Panama Hotel Amid US Deportations
A Chinese Woman's Daring Escape Amidst US DeportationsPanama City, Panama - In a daring turn of events, a Chinese woman managed to escape from...
Teaching Semiconductors in China: Ex-Apple Engineer’s Return
A former Apple engineer, Wang Huanyu, has recently made headlines for his decision to return to China and teach at his alma mater, Huazhong...
Xi Jinping’s Speech on Private Sector Resonates in Chinese Media
President Xi Jinping's recent speech at a symposium for China's top entrepreneurs has sparked a wave of support for the private sector across the...
China’s Push for New Global Financial Consensus
China’s central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, recently made a significant offer to deepen cooperation with emerging economies on various financial issues and help them...
Promoting Multilateralism: Wang Yi’s UN Address Amid US Shift
Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, delivered a powerful address at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, advocating for stronger global governance...
Beijing’s Strategic Engagement with Private Sector: Analysts’ Assessment
In a recent development, Beijing is strategically engaging with the private sector to bolster China’s global competitiveness and technological advancement amid increasing challenges on...
China Vows Crackdown on Illegal Investigations to Protect Businesses
China's Pledge to Safeguard Businesses from Illegal InvestigationsIn a bid to shield China's private sector businesses from unlawful probes, the nation's top prosecutors have...
Expert: China prioritizes costs over gains in South China Sea.
As tensions continue to simmer in the South China Sea, Manila is considering launching a second high-profile arbitration case against Beijing. This potential move...
AI-driven Economic Revival: Debunking ‘Peak China’ Myth
In recent years, a prevailing narrative has circulated suggesting that China has reached its economic peak, casting doubt on the country's ability to surpass...
China’s Peace Role in Ukraine: Xi Assures Entrepreneurs
President Xi Jinping of China reassured the country's top entrepreneurs on Monday of unwavering government support amidst increasing external challenges. As the world's second-largest...
Shein Under Pressure: Valuation Cut to $30 Billion
Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant, is facing mounting pressure to slash its valuation to approximately $30 billion, a significant drop from its previous valuation...
Super-thin Fiber for Nerve Cell Imaging in Brain Discovery
A groundbreaking new technology in optical fiber development is making waves in the scientific community. Researchers in China have unveiled a super-thin fiber that...
US Must Stand by Allies to Avoid Dangers – John Major
Former British Prime Minister John Major has issued a stark warning about the potential dangers of the United States failing to support its allies....
China and France Must Unite for Free Trade Amid Threats
The recent EU ambassadors’ conference in Brussels was barely over when the European Union found itself facing a new challenge in the form of...
Can Microbes in Food Ease Autism Symptoms?
A groundbreaking study conducted by Chinese researchers has shed light on a potential new approach for alleviating symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using...
Ukraine emphasizes China’s role in peace efforts
A senior Ukrainian official underscored China's pivotal role in peace efforts during a recent meeting with Beijing's top diplomat in Munich. Ukrainian Foreign Minister...
China seeks closer ties with Europe amid Western alliance uncertainty
The recent events at the Munich Security Conference sent shockwaves through the global political landscape, highlighting the growing discord within the transatlantic alliance. As...
Tianjin City Embraces DeepSeek in Domestic AI Push
In a groundbreaking move, the northern port city of Tianjin in China has recently embraced the cutting-edge Chinese artificial intelligence system known as DeepSeek....
China’s AI Impact on Job Prospects: A Double-Edged Sword
China's AI Revolution: Impact on Job MarketChina's AI landscape is rapidly evolving, with the emergence of DeepSeek, an AI start-up, causing ripples in the...
US-China tensions rise over Afghanistan at UN
US-China Face Off Over Afghanistan Policy and AidThe United States and China are currently locked in a diplomatic battle at the United Nations regarding...
China supports Trump’s Ukraine peace process amid Europe criticism
World leaders and seasoned diplomats gathered in Munich for a pivotal weekend that could shape the course of global geopolitics. Among them were high-ranking...
Brain Drain: Chinese Scientists Leaving US Research Hub
A recent study has shed light on a growing trend of top young Chinese scientists leaving Cambridge, Massachusetts, a renowned hub for American universities,...
China Central Bank Issues US$8.2 Billion Bills in Hong Kong
Summary: The People's Bank of China announced plans to issue 60 billion yuan (US$8.2 billion) in central bank bills in Hong Kong to stabilize...
Working with Russia and China to Limit Nuclear Arms: Trump’s Goal
US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the imposition...
Wang Yi’s Free Trade Message at UK-China Strategic Dialogue
In a rare visit to the United Kingdom after a decade-long absence, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized his country's commitment to free trade...
China Cracks Down on Illegal Targeting of Private Enterprises
China's Crackdown on Illegal Targeting of Private EnterprisesIn a bid to uphold the integrity of the business environment and protect private enterprises, Chinese prosecutors...
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits Dublin for Strengthened Ties
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to make a historic visit to Dublin, a city steeped in rich culture and history, nestled on...
Strengthening US Strategic Ties with Greenland
In a recent Senate Commerce Committee hearing, both Republicans and Democrats united in agreement that strengthening US ties with Greenland is vital to prevent...
Manila’s Transparency Initiative Counters Beijing’s South China Sea Actions
In the vast expanse of the South China Sea, a battle of wills rages on between the Philippine Coast Guard and the formidable Chinese...
Discount Deals Dim: Impact of Trump Duties on Temu, Shein
Online retail giants Temu and Shein have recently faced a significant decline in sales following US President Donald Trump's decision to eliminate a duty...